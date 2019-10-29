 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Hexo reports $56.7-million fourth-quarter loss

GATINEAU, Que.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Cannabis plants are seen during a tour of a Hexo Corp. production facility on Oct. 11, 2018 in Masson Angers, Que.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Hexo Corp. says it lost $56.7 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $10.5 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Net revenue in what was the company’s fourth quarter totalled $15.4 million, up from $1.4 million in the same quarter last year before the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada and $13.0 million in its third quarter.

In its outlook, Hexo says it expects its first-quarter net revenue to be in a range from $14 million to $18 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Hexo pulled its guidance that had included expectations for up to $400 million in net revenue for its 2020 financial year.

The company also announced last week that it would cut 200 jobs in a bid to ensure its long-term viability.

The cuts included the elimination of some executive positions and the departures of chief manufacturing officer Arno Groll and chief marketing officer Nick Davies.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter