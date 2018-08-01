In Denver’s cannabis tourism industry, smoking is part of the journey

Part of Cannabis and consumers



Open this photo in gallery For the US$49 price tag, guests ride the party bus to Seed and Smith – 'Denver’s premier cannabis facility,' according to My 420’s website – tour it and take the bus back to the office.

Standing in the My 420 Tours office in Denver, Colo., awaiting my turn to board a weed-friendly party bus, I find myself wondering what my parents would say if they could see me. The twentysomething to my right doesn’t have that concern; his parents are here with him. In fact, of the 25 participants on the Complete Cannabis Tour, I’m the only one who is travelling alone. Between that and my frenzied note-taking, I’m pretty sure they all think I’m an undercover cop.

Today’s itinerary is simple. For the US$49 price tag, guests ride the party bus to Seed and Smith – “Denver’s premier cannabis facility,” according to My 420’s website – tour it and take the bus back to the office.

Never has the journey been as important as the destination: Colorado law allows guests to freely smoke marijuana on board the bus, as long as they’ve brought it with them. When the green light is given, I am immediately awash in a haze of smoke. The mood on the bus quickly lightens.

My 420 offers other tour options. I could’ve learned a new skill at the Sushi and Joint Rolling class, partaken in pairings at Buds and Beers or chosen to take in the sights on the brand new Blaze and Gaze graffiti walking tour, but I’ve opted to start at the beginning.

When we arrive, paraphernalia is lovingly packed away as our guide, Gage Dunn, explains that carrying weed into the facility would net fines that would kill any buzz.

And then he explains marijuana math: As long as you’re over the age of 21 you can legally purchase one ounce of marijuana, but you can mix and match what you buy (flower, edibles, concentrate, etc.). The possibilities are endless.

Inside, the tour is surprisingly serious – no stoner jokes; no flashing peace signs. Despite the constant references to grabbing buds, stroking stalks and rubbing leaves, my co-tourists aren’t collapsing into fits of immature giggles or demanding Big Macs. They’re asking about room temperatures, the importance of hand-watering and the benefits of using coconut fibre in your soil. I feel like I’m on a farm tour. We could be discussing potatoes.

My vocabulary expands exponentially. I learn about shatters, waxes and terpenes (essential oils that are responsible for the unique effects of different strains). I understand the difference between indica (“plan for a couch day”) and sativa (“you’ll be full of energy”) strains.

The last stop is the gift shop. Interested guests are paired with a “budtender” who walks them through the product selection ranging from gummy bears to granola bars.

Purchases are made, US$1 bonus joints are gleefully accepted by those who spend US$10 or more, and the group makes their way back to the bus.

Already late for a meeting, I opt for an Uber instead. As I leave, I spot a few raised eyebrows. Judging from the plumes of smoke I see rising out of the roof of the bus, I’m guessing the ride back was a lot less stressful without the narc on board.