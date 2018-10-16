Is there enough legal cannabis to meet demand? Here’s what the numbers say.

Supply likely won’t meet demand when recreational cannabis becomes legal. Here’s why it’s so difficult to grow cannabis for an entire nation

The estimated annual demand for legal and illegal cannabis among Canadian adults after legalization, according to a new report commissioned by Health Canada

Fourteen more producers have been licensed since the summer, and are working to increase their production capacity to meet the expected demand.

Roughly 1 in 21 applications to become a licensed producer are getting through the process with Health Canada.

Until production increases, just how much runway the stockpiles provide producers remains unclear. Will consumers deplete reserves, or will new production have the chance to make up the gap between supply and estimated demand?

However, the amount of cannabis * they say they’ve produced in the last fiscal year paints a more realistic picture.

Combined, the three largest licensed producers (LPs) are expected to exceed demand in the future, through a mix of new and expanding facilities, acquisitions and stabilized plant growth.

Licensed producers will be supplying cannabis to provinces, or directly to retailers in a few cases, after Oct. 17 with a combination of new harvest, current inventory and product purchased from other LPs, all to meet the terms outlined in agreements they have signed with each other.

Some of these agreements are memorandums of understanding, others are more informal and will adapt to buyer habits. In Saskatchewan, select LPs have been qualified by the province but retailers and wholesalers are to set up their own agreements.

These are largely for initial orders of product, though some are for multiyear supply deals. Not all have been announced to the public, but the ones that have range anywhere from 500 to 62,000 kg per province.