'My turn is over’: Canopy Growth’s Bruce Linton steps down as co-CEO and board member

After spending more than five years building Canopy Growth Corp. into the world’s largest legal cannabis company, Bruce Linton is leaving.

Effective immediately, Mr. Linton is stepping down from his position as co-CEO and as a member of the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company’s board of directors. His profile was removed from the company’s website early Wednesday morning.

Mark Zekulin, previously co-CEO along with Mr. Linton as well as Canopy’s president, will temporarily hold the position alone while he assists the board in a search for new leadership. Rade Kovacevic, previously senior vice-president of sales, will assume the president role.

“Creating Canopy Growth began with an abandoned chocolate factory and a vision,” Linton said in a statement. “The board decided today, and I agreed, my turn is over.”

Canopy’s shares fell about 5 per cent in early trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Mr. Linton’s surprise departure comes less than two weeks after Canopy reported a fourth-quarter loss that was nearly four times what analysts were expecting. William Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands – the United States-based Corona beer maker that invested $5-billion in Canopy last year – publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the results.

"While we remain happy with our investment in the cannabis space and its long-term potential, we were not pleased with Canopy's recently reported year-end results," Mr. Newlands said on an analyst conference call last week, noting his company's share of Canopy's losses amounted to US$106-million.

Canopy Rivers, the venture capital arm of Canopy Growth that has investments in various cannabis companies, also announced Wednesday that Mr. Linton will step down as chairman and director of that company.

Before he helped create Canopy, originally known as Tweed, in part of an old Hershey chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Mr. Linton worked in the tech industry. Some of his past positions included President of webHancer and general manager of ComputerLand.