 Skip to main content

Cannabis 'My turn is over’: Canopy Growth’s Bruce Linton steps down as co-CEO and board member

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

'My turn is over’: Canopy Growth’s Bruce Linton steps down as co-CEO and board member

Jameson Berkow Cannabis Industry Reporter
Comments

More from Cannabis Professional

After spending more than five years building Canopy Growth Corp. into the world’s largest legal cannabis company, Bruce Linton is leaving.

Effective immediately, Mr. Linton is stepping down from his position as co-CEO and as a member of the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based company’s board of directors. His profile was removed from the company’s website early Wednesday morning.

Mark Zekulin, previously co-CEO along with Mr. Linton as well as Canopy’s president, will temporarily hold the position alone while he assists the board in a search for new leadership. Rade Kovacevic, previously senior vice-president of sales, will assume the president role.

Story continues below advertisement

“Creating Canopy Growth began with an abandoned chocolate factory and a vision,” Linton said in a statement. “The board decided today, and I agreed, my turn is over.”

Canopy’s shares fell about 5 per cent in early trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Mr. Linton’s surprise departure comes less than two weeks after Canopy reported a fourth-quarter loss that was nearly four times what analysts were expecting. William Newlands, CEO of Constellation Brands – the United States-based Corona beer maker that invested $5-billion in Canopy last year – publicly expressed dissatisfaction with the results.

"While we remain happy with our investment in the cannabis space and its long-term potential, we were not pleased with Canopy's recently reported year-end results," Mr. Newlands said on an analyst conference call last week, noting his company's share of Canopy's losses amounted to US$106-million.

Canopy Rivers, the venture capital arm of Canopy Growth that has investments in various cannabis companies, also announced Wednesday that Mr. Linton will step down as chairman and director of that company.

Before he helped create Canopy, originally known as Tweed, in part of an old Hershey chocolate factory in Smiths Falls, Mr. Linton worked in the tech industry. Some of his past positions included President of webHancer and general manager of ComputerLand.

Go deeper into the industry with Cannabis Professional, The Globe and Mail's authoritative subscription news service.


Buy Now Start Your 5-Day Trial

Learn more

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter