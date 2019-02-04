Namaste Technologies weighs sale after firing CEO

Part of cannabis and investing Expand stories



Namaste Technologies Inc. is weighing a sale after firing its chief executive for alleged wrongdoing related to recent deal-making.

The Vancouver-headquartered firm said Monday in a news release it has terminated CEO and director Sean Dollinger after an internal investigation found that Mr. Dollinger allegedly breached his fiduciary duty to the company and improperly enriched himself. The company took issue with asset sales, including the 2017 sale of Namaste’s U.S. asset Dollinger Enterprises US Inc. for US$400,000, to entities in which Mr. Dollinger and another senior executive have a beneficial interest, the Namaste news release claims.

Namaste struck a special committee of two directors after activist short-seller Citron Research took aim at the cannabis company last October in a report alleging fraud. Namaste is one of several marijuana companies that have been targeted in recent months by activist short-sellers who have criticized governance practices and company valuations amid a steep rally in share prices.

Mr. Dollinger didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment sent through his personal website.

Namaste is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and has a market capitalization of about $347-million. Shares of Namaste tumbled 18 per cent to $1.13 shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, losing roughly $77-million in value. In the last year, it’s traded as high as $3.94.

The company started as an online retailer of cannabis accessories, amassing a portfolio of 30 websites in more than 20 countries. Australia and Britain are its biggest markets, followed by Canada and Brazil. It also owns CannMart Inc., the first company licensed by Health Canada to sell cannabis that is grown by other producers to medical patients.

Law firm Miller Thomson LLP was hired by the special committee for legal advice. Miller Thomson retained Ernst & Young LLP to investigate the allegations levelled by Citron.

Namaste said that it has launched a strategic review and is weighing a sale. It is looking to hire an investment bank to advise the special committee of the board overseeing the process. In the meantime, it’s appointed Meni Morim as interim CEO and Darren Gill as chief strategy officer.

