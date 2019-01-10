New Brunswick cannabis retailer lays off staff; says ‘operational needs’ clearer

Open this photo in gallery The exterior of a Cannabis NB retail store in Fredericton, N.B. Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick’s cannabis retailer is laying off staff, saying it has a better understanding of “operational needs” three months after the historic legalization of recreational marijuana.

Cannabis NB said most of the about 60 layoffs involved people with seasonal contracts, but some are part-time or full-time employees.

Spokeswoman Marie-Andree Bolduc said Thursday that despite supply challenges, operations have normalized at the 20 stores and they now understand the needs of each outlet.

She said the move is typical for new retail operations, and in line with a need for “long-term fiscal responsibility.”

Under the former Liberal government, New Brunswick had seen legalized cannabis as green gold — a chance to rake in profits and create production and retail jobs, with a community college program developed for cannabis technicians.

In a statement, Bolduc said they’ll be releasing quarterly sales figures at the end of January.

“In preparing for the launch of the new legal cannabis industry, Cannabis NB wanted to ensure that a well-trained, qualified team was built that was large enough to set up the retail locations, fill the work schedules and deliver the right customer experience and education based on demand,” she said.

“The teams and roles were structured to allow flexibility in the delivery of the customer experience needed and manage expectations that staffing of stores may change after launch.”

