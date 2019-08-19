Ontario cannabis retailer returns $2.9-million in CannTrust products to company

Open this photo in gallery The root system from a cannabis cutting is photographed at the CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse facility in Fenwick, Ont., on June 26, 2018. Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Part of cannabis and investing Expand stories



Go to more storieson cannabis andinvesting

CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the Ontario government’s cannabis retailer is returning all of the company’s products it has because they do not conform with the terms of its master cannabis supply agreement.

The company says the total value of the products is about $2.9-million.

The move by the provincial retailer comes as CannTrust faces problems with Health Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal regulator found problems at the company’s greenhouse in Pelham, Ont., earlier this year and later raised issues regarding a manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont.

Health Canada has placed a hold on CannTrust’s inventory including approximately 5,200 kg of dried cannabis and the company has also instituted a voluntary hold of approximately 7,500 kg of dried cannabis equivalent.

CannTrust noted that the Ontario retailer operates independently of Health Canada, which has not ordered a recall on any of the company’s products.