Ontario judge freezes cannabis retail licensing process

More reporting from Cannabis Professional Expand stories





Editor’s note: This story was first available to Cannabis Professional subscribers. Sign up for a 14-day free trial here.

An Ontario judge has frozen the province’s cannabis retail licensing process for at least two weeks.

In response to a request for judicial review of the disqualification of provincial cannabis retail lottery winners, Justice David Corbett of Ontario Divisional Court issued a preliminary decision Thursday to freeze the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) review process. The ruling comes barely two weeks after the AGCO began accepting applications from 42 winners of an Aug. 20 draw.

Story continues below advertisement

Eleven of the original 42 winners were disqualified for failing to submit all the required application materials within five business days of the results. They filed a legal challenge of that decision earlier this week requesting the licencing process be frozen until the circumstances of their disqualification can be reviewed.

Justice Corbett "was not persuaded that a two-week delay is going to cause anyone irreparable harm," Caryma Sa'd, a Toronto-based cannabis lawyer who was present in the courtroom for the decision, said in an interview. "However, [he said he did] believe that if he paused only part of the process and not all of it, that will cause chaos."

"He decided the lesser of two evils was to pause the process for everyone," Ms. Sa'd said.

Thursday’s preliminary decisions means that until the court “has had an opportunity to hear the judicial review on September 25, the AGCO should temporarily halt the lottery process,” AGCO spokesperson Ray Kahnert said in an e-mail. “As a result, the AGCO will pause the lottery process until the Court issues its decision on the judicial review.”

Peter Brauti, co-managing partner at Brauti Thorning LLP, who is acting on behalf of all 11 disqualified lottery winners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Ms. Sa’d, meanwhile, said the final decision will depend on what Mr. Brauti and AGCO lawyers submit into evidence on September 25.

“That is the date when the court will actually delve into the issue of whether these [11] individuals were properly disqualified, if there is some kind of procedural flaw in the lottery, what happens to them, what is their remedy? I don’t know that you’ll actually get a decision on the 25th but that is when they intend on making their submissions and presenting their evidence,” Ms. Sa’d said. “Shortly thereafter, the judge would make an order.”

Mr. Brauti said earlier this week there were a “few nuances” among the 11 plaintiffs behind the request for judicial review, but all are effectively cases of the AGCO failing to properly notify the winners.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

"“The AGCO sent [winners] an e-mail notification saying congratulations, except that the e-mail didn’t go through, it bounced back,” he said. “They also sent registered letters but those were received two days later and [the winners] assumed they had five days from when they received the letter because they never got the email. Once they were notified, they met the requirements, but the AGCO position is they were notified by an e-mail they never got.”

In total, the second lottery had 4,864 submissions from roughly 1,800 businesses or sole proprietors. The process was intended to be an improvement upon the first lottery in January, which saw more than 17,000 individuals compete for the right to apply for Ontario’s first 25 permits.​