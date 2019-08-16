 Skip to main content

Cannabis Ontario Securities Commission approves management cease trade order at CannTrust

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario Securities Commission approves management cease trade order at CannTrust

Vaughan, On.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The CannTrust Niagara Greenhouse Facility is seen in Fenwick, Ont. Health Canada found problems at CannTrust's greenhouse in Pelham, Ont., and its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

CannTrust Holdings Inc. says the Ontario Securities Commission has approved a management cease trade order as the cannabis producer works to deal with its regulatory problems with Health Canada.

The order by the securities regulator prohibits the directors and executive officers of the company from trading in CannTrust securities until two full business days after it makes all of its required filings.

The company sought the order earlier this month in anticipation of missing an Aug. 14 deadline to file an interim financial report for the three and six month periods ended June 30.

Story continues below advertisement

CannTrust says the filings will depend, in large measure, upon the timing and impact of Health Canada’s decisions regarding the company’s non-compliance with regulatory requirements.

Health Canada has found problems at both the company’s greenhouse in Pelham, Ont., and its manufacturing facility in Vaughan, Ont.

The company says it is working with the regulator to prepare a remediation plan for submission, but it is unable to provide any guidance as to when the problems will be resolved.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter