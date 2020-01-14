Organigram revenue more than doubles in first quarter

Cannabis company Organigram Holdings Inc. says its net revenues more than doubled to $25.2 million in the first quarter.
The company based in Moncton, N.B., says revenues were up from $12.4 million a year earlier.
Revenues included $16.7 million of sales to the adult-use recreational market and about $9.5 million to medical markets, partly offset by a $1.1 million provision for product returns and price adjustments.
Organigram’s loss from continuing operations was $863,000 or less than a cent per share, compared with a loss of $29.5 million or 19.5 cents per share in the prior year. That large loss was largely due to non-cash fair value changes to biological assets and inventories.
The cannabis producer was expected to lose $3.9 million or three cents per share on $19.6 million in revenues, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
Organigram said last November that its net revenue in the quarter would be higher than the $16.3 million in the fourth quarter due to increased sales to provinces and higher wholesale revenue.