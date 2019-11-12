 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Organigram shares fall after cannabis company warns on fourth-quarter revenue

Moncton, N.B.
The Canadian Press
Growing cannabis plants intended for the medical marijuana market are shown at Organigram in Moncton, N.B., on April 14, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Ron Ward /The Canadian Press

Shares in Organigram Holdings Inc. fell in early trading after the cannabis company said its fourth-quarter net revenue is expected to be lower than what the company saw in its third quarter.

The cannabis producer’s shares were down 56 cents or nearly 13 per cent at $3.90 on the Toronto Stock Exchange after going as low at $3.66 in initial trading.

Organigram says it expects net revenue for the quarter ended Aug. 31 to amount to $16.3-million, including $20.0-million of shipments in the quarter and about $3.7-million in provisions for product returns and pricing adjustments.

That compared with net revenue of $24.8-million in the third quarter.

Net revenue for the company’s full financial year is expected to be $80.4-million.

Organigram is expected to report its full results for its financial year on Nov. 25.

