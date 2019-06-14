 Skip to main content

Cannabis Ottawa says pot edibles, topicals and extracts to hit shelves no earlier than mid-December

Ottawa
Part of cannabis laws and regulations

The federal government says a “limited selection” of edibles and other next-generation cannabis products will hit retail shelves no earlier than mid-December 2019.

Ottawa today released details of the final version of its regulations governing these pot products, including topicals and extracts, and says the rules will come into force on Oct. 17.

However, it noted that after the law takes effect, federal cannabis licence holders must provide 60 days notice to Health Canada of their intent to sell new products.

That means that these new pot products won’t be available for legal sale until Dec. 17 at the earliest.

Health Canada in February wrapped its public consultation on the draft rules for these additional cannabis products in February.

A recent report by Deloitte estimated the Canadian market for these pot products is worth about $2.7-billion annually, with edibles contributing more than half of that amount.

