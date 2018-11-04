Postmedia cancels newspaper deliveries to schools due to cannabis advertisements

Part of cannabis laws and regulations Expand stories



Postmedia Network Inc. says its newspapers will no longer be providing print editions to schools in order to comply with federal laws that restrict how cannabis is advertised to youth.

A spokeswoman for the Canadian newsmedia company says print deliveries have been cancelled to elementary and high schools across the country taking part in the Newspapers in Education program.

Phyllise Gelfand says the move was necessary to ensure compliance with the Cannabis Act, which restricts cannabis advertising and promotions that could appeal to young people.

She says schools received their last round of print deliveries on Oct. 31.

The Newspapers in Education program is an international initiative that aims to improve media literacy in schools.

Gelfand says schools can still be part of the program by registering for free electronic editions of the papers, which do not contain the cannabis ads.

Postmedia — whose flagship publications include the National Post, the Montreal Gazette and the Toronto Sun — represents more than 140 brands across print, online and mobile platforms, according to its website.

