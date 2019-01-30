 Skip to main content

Cannabis POT ticker lottery is over -- but winner is a mystery

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

POT ticker lottery is over -- but winner is a mystery

Alexandra Posadzki Capital Markets Reporter
David Milstead Institutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

More than three dozen cannabis companies put their names in a lottery for the most desirable marijuana-themed stock ticker symbol, and one fortunate winner has emerged with POT luck.

Which company won the right to use the ticker symbol “POT”?

Story continues below advertisement

For now, it’s still a secret. TMX Group said Wednesday that a winner has been selected, but that it will not disclose the victor. It will be up to the winner to make the announcement when it chooses, TMX said.

The company whose name was drawn – out of roughly 40 contenders – is a currently listed company, TMX spokesman Shane Quinn said in an email. (TMX conducted the lottery on behalf of the Toronto Stock Exchange, the TSX Venture Exchange, the Canadian Securities Exchange and the NEO Exchange).

Only companies currently listed on an exchange or those who have made listing applications were permitted to toss their names in the hat. The winner will have 90 days to either change their ticker or obtain a listing.

The POT ticker became available when Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan yielded it in early 2018 after it merged with Agrium Inc., forming a new company called Nutrien. Exchange rules dictate that an abandoned ticker must remain dormant for 13 months.

Clever stock ticker symbols can serve a marketing purpose by essentially making a company more memorable to investors and advisers.

A number of marijuana companies have already employed clever ticker symbols. Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp. changed its ticker to WEED in 2017, the year after Canada started allowing four-character symbols. Meanwhile Nutritional High International Inc., which produces edibles and other cannabis products, trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange as EAT and on the U.S. over-the-counter market as SPLIF.

Companies with pot-themed tickers could run into issues in the United States, where exchanges have been gun-shy about such tickers because marijuana remains illegal under federal law. A spokesman for Canopy told The Globe last year that when the company approached the New York Stock Exchange for a listing, it was told it could not take its Toronto Stock Exchange ticker symbol across the border. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) and Aphria Inc. (APHA) are all dual-listed on both the TSX and a U.S. exchange.

Story continues below advertisement

In a joint statement earlier this month, the four stock markets noted that exchange traded funds and issuers without an active operating business would not be eligible to participate in the lottery.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter