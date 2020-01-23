 Skip to main content

Cannabis

Price gap between legal and illegal cannabis increased in fourth quarter of 2019

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Various strains of marijuana are displayed at Evergreen Cannabis in Vancouver on Oct. 9, 2019.

Elaine Thompson/The Associated Press

Statistics Canada says the gap between legal and illegal cannabis prices in Canada increased in the fourth quarter of last year.

The average price of legal cannabis increased to $10.30 per gram in the period between October and December 2019 from $9.69 per gram the year before.

The change came as the average price of illegal cannabis fell to $5.73 per gram in that fourth quarter from $6.44 per gram a year earlier.

Statistics Canada based these conclusions on price quotes gathered using its StatsCannabis crowdsourcing application between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31. Out of 291 price submissions, 248 of were deemed plausible, it said.

The overall average price of cannabis rose to $7.50 per gram in the period between October and December 2019, an increase from $7.46 per gram a year earlier.

The agency says Quebec has the lowest legal cannabis prices in Canada at $7.88 per gram and Ontario has the highest illegal cannabis price with an average of $6.21 per gram.

