 Skip to main content

Cannabis Quebec unveils tougher restrictions on edible cannabis products

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Quebec unveils tougher restrictions on edible cannabis products

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

Edible marijuana samples are set aside for evaluation at Cannalysis, a cannabis testing laboratory, in Santa Ana, Calif. on Aug. 22, 2018.

Chris Carlson/The Associated Press

Part of cannabis laws and regulations

Quebeckers hoping to buy cannabis chocolates, jujubes and other sweets after they become legal in Canada will be out of luck as the provincial government has decided to ban their sale.

Judging the measures planned by Ottawa to regulate the coming legalization of cannabis edible sales insufficient, Quebec unveiled its more stringent rules on Wednesday.

The province announced it would ban the sale of cannabis candies, confections, desserts – including chocolate – and “any other product that is attractive to minors.”

Story continues below advertisement

Solid products containing cannabis will not be allowed to have levels of tetrahydrocannabinol – the high-inducing compound known as THC – greater than five milligrams a unit or 10 milligrams a package. For liquids, the limit will be five milligrams a package.

Ottawa will legalize edible products on Oct. 17, but it will take at least another 60 days for products to hit the shelves. Cannabis extracts and products for topical use will also be permitted.

Quebec maintains that federal measures to regulate the new products will not allow the province to “achieve its public health and safety objectives.”

The provincial government says more needs to be done to reduce the appeal of cannabis to young people and the risk of accidental intoxication.

Ottawa has said it will not allow the sale of edibles that are appealing to young people, but assessments of whether the line is crossed will be made on a case-by-case basis. Whether an edible cannabis product is reasonably considered to be appealing to kids would depend on various factors including its shape, colour, flavour, scent and how it is packaged, a federal government official said last month.

Among the other measures introduced by Quebec is the prohibition of additives intended to modify the smell, flavour or colour of cannabis products.

Cannabis for topical use will not be allowed for sale in Quebec “for the moment,” the government adds.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter