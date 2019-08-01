RCMP, OSC launch joint probe into CannTrust’s unlicensed cannabis plants

The RCMP and Ontario Securities Commission have opened a joint investigation into CannTrust Holdings Inc., the company disclosed late Thursday.
OSC spokesperson Kristen Rose confirmed the OSC’s Joint Serious Offences Team, a partnership among the OSC, the RCMP’s Financial Crime program and the Ontario Provincial Police Anti-Rackets Branch, is conducting the investigation. She declined further comment.
The OSC contacted the legal counsel for the special committee of CannTrust’s board Thursday and advised it “that an investigation has been opened into matters and parties related to CannTrust.” It offered no further comment on that matter.
CannTrust also said it will “likely miss” its Aug. 14 filing deadline for its second-quarter financial statements. “Management is of the view that there is significant uncertainty with respect to the potential impact of pending Health Canada decisions on the valuation of the Company's inventory and biological assets and revenue recognition.” That, CannTrust said, is because “Health Canada has broad discretion to exercise a wide range of regulatory powers.”
A week ago, CannTrust fired its CEO Peter Aceto “with cause” and forced Eric Paul, its chairman and largest shareholder, to resign. The departures came after a Globe and Mail story showing Mr. Aceto, Mr. Paul and other company executives were on a November, 2018, e-mail detailing regulatory violations, including unlicensed growing, seven months before federal inspectors discovered the breaches.
CannTrust is under investigation by Health Canada for growing thousands of kilograms of cannabis in unlicensed rooms in its facility in Pelham, Ont., in late 2018 and early 2019. The company has halted all sales pending the outcome of the investigation.
The company could also face sanctions from securities regulators on both sides of the border after CannTrust and several insiders sold US$195.5-million worth of shares in May using a prospectus that included production numbers from the illegal, unlicensed areas.
Mr. Paul and board member Mark Litwin, sold US$34.5-million as part of that U.S. stock offering via Cannamed, an investment vehicle. Cannamed also sold $6-million of CannTrust shares starting on Nov. 16 of last year – the day Mr. Paul responded to an internal e-mail detailing the illegal growing – through to mid-December.
CannTrust has hired the Canadian arm of U.S. investment bank Greenhill & Co. to conduct a “review of strategic alternatives,” which could include a potential sale.
“The nature, timing and outcome of the strategic review process will be influenced by, among other things, the resolution of the company’s regulatory compliance issues with Health Canada," Canntrust said in a statement on Wednesday.