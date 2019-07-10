 Skip to main content

Cannabis Some CannTrust products pulled from Ontario Cannabis Store amid probe

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

Some CannTrust products pulled from Ontario Cannabis Store amid probe

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Part of cannabis and investing

The Ontario Cannabis Store says it has removed certain CannTrust Holdings Inc. products from its shelves online and at physical outlets until Health Canada completes its investigation involving the licensed producer.

The OCS says it has voluntarily pulled all affected products after the regulator put a hold on thousands of kilograms of CannTrust’s cannabis after Health Canada found it was growing pot in unlicensed rooms.

Its spokesman added that customers who ordered the products will be eligible for a refund if returned in original unopened condition within 14 days of delivery, but did not specify which products have been impacted.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Canada said Monday it found during an inspection that CannTrust was producing cannabis at its Ontario greenhouse in rooms that had not yet been approved, and that employees provided “false and misleading information” to inspectors.

CannTrust said Monday that it was notified by Health Canada that it had found cannabis cultivation in five unlicensed rooms between October 2018 and March 2019, before receiving the appropriate licences in April 2019.

CannTrust added that Health Canada as a result put 5,200 kilograms of its cannabis on hold and the licensed producer put a voluntary hold on an additional 7,500 kilograms linked to the rooms.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter