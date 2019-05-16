 Skip to main content

Cannabis Supreme Cannabis acquires Blissco in $48-million all-stock deal

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Supreme Cannabis acquires Blissco in $48-million all-stock deal

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Part of cannabis and investing

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. has signed a deal to acquire Blissco Cannabis Corp. in an all-stock deal it valued at $48 million.

Under the agreement, each Blissco Share will be exchanged for 0.24 of a common share of Supreme Cannabis.

Based in Langley, B.C., Blissco operates a 18,000-square-foot production facility and has been producing cannabis oils since receiving its production license in August 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Blissco CEO Damian Kettlewell will continue to lead Blissco and has committed to remaining employed at Supreme Cannabis as well as retaining at least 75 per cent of his shares for a minimum of two years.

Supreme Cannabis holds a portfolio of cannabis companies, products and brands.

Its shares were up three cents at $1.89 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Available now: Cannabis Professional, the authoritative news service tailored specifically for professionals in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry. Subscribe now.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter