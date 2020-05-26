 Skip to main content
// //

Cannabis

Register
AdChoices

Tilray to close Leamington, Ont., greenhouse over next 6 weeks

NANAIMO, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Tilray Inc. says it will close a licensed cannabis greenhouse in Ontario, which will save the company millions of dollars a year.

The Nanaimo, B.C.-based company says it will close its wholly-owned subsidiary High Park Gardens in Leamington, Ont., over the next six weeks.

Tilray says it anticipates about $7.5 million in net annualized savings, as well as avoid significant ongoing capital expenditures as a result.

Story continues below advertisement

Tilray acquired Natura Naturals Inc. in 2019 and the company has operated as High Park Gardens since then.

The facility contains about 37,700 square metres (or 406,000 square feet) of cannabis cultivation and manufacturing space that’s been licensed by Health Canada, and primarily served Canada’s adult-use market.

Tilray CEO Brendan Kennedy says in a statement that the company is confident the decision will put it in a better position to achieve its goals, including driving revenues across its core business.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies