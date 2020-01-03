 Skip to main content

Vapes, edibles and tea coming to Ontario cannabis shops next week

The Canadian Press
David Lobo, director of corporate affairs, policy and partnerships at the Ontario Cannabis Store, attends a product briefing in Toronto on Jan. 3, 2020.

Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s cannabis distributor says dozens of new marijuana products will be available in retail shops starting Monday but supplies will be limited.

The Ontario Cannabis Store unveiled 59 new items today including a variety of vapes, edibles and a tea.

The products will be available in the province’s legal cannabis retail stores starting next week and on the OCS website on Jan. 16.

The distributor estimates that products will be in short supply until March as manufacturers ramp up production to meet demand.

The number of products will grow to 100 in the coming months as they receive regulatory approval.

The OCS says the new selection will help it combat black market sales across the province.

