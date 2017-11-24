Introducing Amplify, a new Globe and Mail newsletter aimed at highlighting female voices

Over the past year, the audience team at The Globe and Mail has been looking for ways to highlighting voices. We ran focus groups with hundreds of Canadians, collected data and accepted feedback from countless readers and non-readers alike. Now, we feel we are ready to launch a new newsletter, Amplify.

Amplify is about inspiring and challenging our readers while highlighting the voices, opinions and insights of women at The Globe and Mail.

Amplify will land in your inbox every Saturday morning, with a different guest editor each week – a woman who works at The Globe – highlighting a topic of the author's choice. The topics will vary and will dive deep into issues and events around the world that our guest editors care about.

We will also be highlighting Canadian women who are inspiring others. Every week, we will feature a woman who is shattering glass ceilings, doing something remarkable or is just plain inspiring. We will launch Amplify on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Want to sign up? You can subscribe to Amplify and all of The Globe's other newsletters here.

Tell us what you think

Amplify is an experiment and we're eager to hear your thoughts on it. Please e-mail us with questions and feedback at amplify@globeandmail.com.