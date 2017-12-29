 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

The Globe’s year in data, visual and interactive stories

Year in review

The Globe's year in data, visual and interactive stories

The Globe and Mail's Presentation team – a cross-disciplinary group of editors, designers, developers and graphic artists – strives to produce work that mixes data, visuals and code in fun and (hopefully) memorable ways. Here are some highlights of our work from 2017. Meet our team.

Unfounded

A 20-month-long Globe investigation exposed flaws and inconsistencies in how sex-assault cases are closed as 'unfounded,' or baseless. Below are some highlights from the year-long series.

Will police believe you? Find your region's unfounded sex assault rate

Nationally, 1 in 5 cases of sexual assault is dismissed as unfounded - how police describe what they deem as baseless accusations – with rates varying drastically depending on where you live

Read the article
tag

Unfounded: Police dismiss 1 in 5 sexual assault claims as baseless, Globe investigation reveals

The Globe and Mail gathered data from more than 870 police jurisdictions covering 92 per cent of the country’s population

Read the article
tag

What it's like to report a sexual assault: 36 people share their stories

More than 90 per cent of sexual assault victims never report to police. The Globe interviewed 54 people who did. Their stories reveal inconsistent and sometimes troubling police practices across the country

Read the article

More from the series:

Story continues below advertisement


Visual stories

tag

How condo flippers are making a killing in Toronto's hot housing market

Inside the Toronto condo building where quick sales are earning investors up to $2,900 a day

Read the article
tag

What Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline will mean for B.C.'s coast

With the BC Greens reaching an agreement with the provincial NDP to form government, the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline hangs in the balance. The expansion project could bring billions in new revenue, but it would also mean an increase in coast-to-port tanker traffic, and with that, an increased risk of oil spills. We follow a tanker as it threads the needle from Burnaby to the open ocean

Read the article
tag

After decades of conflict, millions of women in Afghanistan are raising children on their own. Here are their stories

There is no word for 'single mother' in Pashto or Dari, the two major languages spoken throughout Afghanistan, yet after four decades of conflict — from the Soviet invasion to the war on terror — millions of women in Afghanistan are raising children on their own.

Read the article
tag

Seeing Canada through the lens of Syrian refugees

Over the last 18 months, Canada has resettled more than 40,000 refugees from Syria. Photographer Marcus Oleniuk reached out to some newly arrived families and led them through photo workshops so they could capture their new lives in Canada. Here are their favourite photographs

Read the article
tag

Canada 150 in 4,638 kilometres: Join tourists on a trek from Toronto to PEI and back

The Globe's Ian Brown and photographer Nam Phi Dang chronicled a seven-day journey to Eastern Canada, to see what the group of mostly Chinese tourists could reveal about the country they were seeing with new eyes

Read the article

Long reads

tag

How Ty Pozzobon’s suicide forced bull riding to confront its quiet concussion crisis

When Canadian bull rider Ty Pozzobon killed himself in January he turned a spotlight on the world’s most dangerous sport. He became bull riding’s first confirmed case of CTE.

Read the article
tag

The modern touch of an old master: Inside the process behind Kent Monkman’s art

Kent Monkman is about as famous as a living painter can be in this country. Dakshana Bascaramurty gets a peek at the process behind his art

Read the article
tag

Investigation: It can now be called the deadliest industry in Canada

Despite safety gains in many other industries, fishing continues to have the highest fatality rate of any employment sector in Canada. Regulators and policy-makers are challenged by the grim fatalism that pervades a world in which generations have gone out into the sea and, all too often, not come home

Read the article
tag

Canada’s Indigenous child-suicide crisis is being mirrored on reserves in Brazil

Brazil’s Indigenous people are taking their own lives at a rate 22 times that of their fellow citizens – and it is almost entirely adolescents who are killing themselves. As Canada grapples with its own Indigenous suicide crisis, here's what is happening to the youth of the Guarani-Kaiowa

Read the article
tag

Investigation: White-collar thieves are repeatedly stealing millions from the unsuspecting, without fear of reprisal

A year-long Globe investigation reveals how regulators have allowed scores of fraudsters to commit securities offences, make millions, escape with minimal punishment – and then do it all again.

Read the article

Explanatory

tag

A tale of two Canadas: Where you grow up affects your income in adulthood

A study of millions of Canadians’ income data reveals a country of opportunity, with most children out-earning their parents – but also a country pocked with mobility traps, where moving up the income ladder is far from certain

Read the article
tag

Why does Ontario’s electricity cost so much? A reality check

Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade’s worth of policy choices have made it that way. Here's how we got here and what the province could do to fix it

Read the article
tag

Understanding the quantum computing revolution

The next few years will be crucial for determining where quantum technology goes from here and who gains ultimate quantum supremacy. What is quantum computing and why does it matter to you?

Read the article
tag

Who are Canada’s 1 per cent and highest paid workers? See how you compare

New census data provided to The Globe show the biggest pay raises have gone to the country’s highest earners, along with significant regional and gender differences. Explore how the data breaks down, and see where your own income sits

Read the article
tag

How the TTC’s subway auto-pilot will streamline your commute

On Toronto’s Yonge-University-Spadina line, upgrades to a decades-old signalling system could get more trains running in less time by 2019. Oliver Moore explains how it works and looks behind the scenes at the mammoth renovation

Read the article
tag

B.C.’s legislature resumes: What happens next

British Columbia’s New Democrats have been sworn in after joining with the third-place Green Party to defeat the previous Liberal government. What happens next will be guided by arcane rules of parliamentary procedure and hundreds of years of unwritten conventions, which risk derailing the NDP’s ability to take power and govern, and could even trigger a snap election

Read the article
tag

NAFTA snack: Why free trade is vital to food production

Follow the journey of one food item – a cereal hoop – as it criss-crosses the Canada-U.S. border several times tariff-free

Read the article
tag

Labour laggard: Why New Brunswick is losing jobs and workers

New Brunswick has an enviable jobless rate. But it’s also the only province where fewer people are employed today than a decade ago

Read the article

Census 2016

Throughout the year, Statistics Canada released data from the last census. Here's a look at some of our pieces from each release:

tag

Census 2016: The growing age gap, gender ratios and other key takeaways

Read the article
tag

Census 2016: More Canadians than ever living alone

Read the article
tag

Census 2016: Income grows in resource-rich provinces, Ontario and Quebec lag behind

Read the article
tag

Census 2016: Western provinces’ populations are the fastest-growing in Canada

Read the article

Opinion

tag

What does a Canadian Muslim woman look like?

Alia Youssef's The Sisters Project uses photography to challenge a one-dimensional image of Muslim women

Read the article
tag

Is conversation a lost art? Discuss

Discuss is a new feature in which two people – from politicians to journalists, academics to authors – engage in a conversation that flows out of a single question. Today's topic: How to talk to one another in a polarized world

Read the article

Original fiction

The Globe and Mail has invited a group of writers – from home and abroad – to celebrate the country's history in fiction. We paired the pieces with original work by Canadian illustrators.

A sample of the pieces:

Report an error Editorial code of conduct Licensing Options
As of December 20, 2017, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this resolved by the end of January 2018. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@theglobeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.