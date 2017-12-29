The Globe’s year in data, visual and interactive stories

The Globe and Mail's Presentation team – a cross-disciplinary group of editors, designers, developers and graphic artists – strives to produce work that mixes data, visuals and code in fun and (hopefully) memorable ways. Here are some highlights of our work from 2017. Meet our team.

Unfounded

A 20-month-long Globe investigation exposed flaws and inconsistencies in how sex-assault cases are closed as 'unfounded,' or baseless. Below are some highlights from the year-long series.

Will police believe you? Find your region's unfounded sex assault rate Nationally, 1 in 5 cases of sexual assault is dismissed as unfounded - how police describe what they deem as baseless accusations – with rates varying drastically depending on where you live Read the article

More from the series:

Visual stories

tag What Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline will mean for B.C.'s coast With the BC Greens reaching an agreement with the provincial NDP to form government, the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline hangs in the balance. The expansion project could bring billions in new revenue, but it would also mean an increase in coast-to-port tanker traffic, and with that, an increased risk of oil spills. We follow a tanker as it threads the needle from Burnaby to the open ocean Read the article

tag Seeing Canada through the lens of Syrian refugees Over the last 18 months, Canada has resettled more than 40,000 refugees from Syria. Photographer Marcus Oleniuk reached out to some newly arrived families and led them through photo workshops so they could capture their new lives in Canada. Here are their favourite photographs Read the article

Long reads

tag Investigation: It can now be called the deadliest industry in Canada Despite safety gains in many other industries, fishing continues to have the highest fatality rate of any employment sector in Canada. Regulators and policy-makers are challenged by the grim fatalism that pervades a world in which generations have gone out into the sea and, all too often, not come home Read the article

tag Canada’s Indigenous child-suicide crisis is being mirrored on reserves in Brazil Brazil’s Indigenous people are taking their own lives at a rate 22 times that of their fellow citizens – and it is almost entirely adolescents who are killing themselves. As Canada grapples with its own Indigenous suicide crisis, here's what is happening to the youth of the Guarani-Kaiowa Read the article

Explanatory

tag A tale of two Canadas: Where you grow up affects your income in adulthood A study of millions of Canadians’ income data reveals a country of opportunity, with most children out-earning their parents – but also a country pocked with mobility traps, where moving up the income ladder is far from certain Read the article

tag Why does Ontario’s electricity cost so much? A reality check Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade’s worth of policy choices have made it that way. Here's how we got here and what the province could do to fix it Read the article

tag Understanding the quantum computing revolution The next few years will be crucial for determining where quantum technology goes from here and who gains ultimate quantum supremacy. What is quantum computing and why does it matter to you? Read the article

tag Who are Canada’s 1 per cent and highest paid workers? See how you compare New census data provided to The Globe show the biggest pay raises have gone to the country’s highest earners, along with significant regional and gender differences. Explore how the data breaks down, and see where your own income sits Read the article

tag How the TTC’s subway auto-pilot will streamline your commute On Toronto’s Yonge-University-Spadina line, upgrades to a decades-old signalling system could get more trains running in less time by 2019. Oliver Moore explains how it works and looks behind the scenes at the mammoth renovation Read the article

tag B.C.’s legislature resumes: What happens next British Columbia’s New Democrats have been sworn in after joining with the third-place Green Party to defeat the previous Liberal government. What happens next will be guided by arcane rules of parliamentary procedure and hundreds of years of unwritten conventions, which risk derailing the NDP’s ability to take power and govern, and could even trigger a snap election Read the article

Census 2016

Throughout the year, Statistics Canada released data from the last census. Here's a look at some of our pieces from each release:

Opinion

tag Is conversation a lost art? Discuss Discuss is a new feature in which two people – from politicians to journalists, academics to authors – engage in a conversation that flows out of a single question. Today's topic: How to talk to one another in a polarized world Read the article

Original fiction

The Globe and Mail has invited a group of writers – from home and abroad – to celebrate the country's history in fiction. We paired the pieces with original work by Canadian illustrators.



A sample of the pieces:

