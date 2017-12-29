The Globe's year in data, visual and interactive stories
The Globe and Mail's Presentation team – a cross-disciplinary group of editors, designers, developers and graphic artists – strives to produce work that mixes data, visuals and code in fun and (hopefully) memorable ways. Here are some highlights of our work from 2017. Meet our team.
Unfounded
A 20-month-long Globe investigation exposed flaws and inconsistencies in how sex-assault cases are closed as 'unfounded,' or baseless. Below are some highlights from the year-long series.
Will police believe you? Find your region's unfounded sex assault rate
Nationally, 1 in 5 cases of sexual assault is dismissed as unfounded - how police describe what they deem as baseless accusations – with rates varying drastically depending on where you liveRead the article
Unfounded: Police dismiss 1 in 5 sexual assault claims as baseless, Globe investigation reveals
The Globe and Mail gathered data from more than 870 police jurisdictions covering 92 per cent of the country’s populationRead the article
What it's like to report a sexual assault: 36 people share their stories
More than 90 per cent of sexual assault victims never report to police. The Globe interviewed 54 people who did. Their stories reveal inconsistent and sometimes troubling police practices across the countryRead the article
More from the series:
- These Canadians are working on the front lines of a changing system
- The results: What is your police service doing about sexual assault?
- A summary of the investigation and the response
Visual stories
How condo flippers are making a killing in Toronto's hot housing market
Inside the Toronto condo building where quick sales are earning investors up to $2,900 a dayRead the article
What Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline will mean for B.C.'s coast
With the BC Greens reaching an agreement with the provincial NDP to form government, the future of the Trans Mountain pipeline hangs in the balance. The expansion project could bring billions in new revenue, but it would also mean an increase in coast-to-port tanker traffic, and with that, an increased risk of oil spills. We follow a tanker as it threads the needle from Burnaby to the open oceanRead the article
After decades of conflict, millions of women in Afghanistan are raising children on their own. Here are their stories
There is no word for 'single mother' in Pashto or Dari, the two major languages spoken throughout Afghanistan, yet after four decades of conflict — from the Soviet invasion to the war on terror — millions of women in Afghanistan are raising children on their own.Read the article
Seeing Canada through the lens of Syrian refugees
Over the last 18 months, Canada has resettled more than 40,000 refugees from Syria. Photographer Marcus Oleniuk reached out to some newly arrived families and led them through photo workshops so they could capture their new lives in Canada. Here are their favourite photographsRead the article
Canada 150 in 4,638 kilometres: Join tourists on a trek from Toronto to PEI and back
The Globe's Ian Brown and photographer Nam Phi Dang chronicled a seven-day journey to Eastern Canada, to see what the group of mostly Chinese tourists could reveal about the country they were seeing with new eyesRead the article
Long reads
How Ty Pozzobon’s suicide forced bull riding to confront its quiet concussion crisis
When Canadian bull rider Ty Pozzobon killed himself in January he turned a spotlight on the world’s most dangerous sport. He became bull riding’s first confirmed case of CTE.Read the article
The modern touch of an old master: Inside the process behind Kent Monkman’s art
Kent Monkman is about as famous as a living painter can be in this country. Dakshana Bascaramurty gets a peek at the process behind his artRead the article
Investigation: It can now be called the deadliest industry in Canada
Despite safety gains in many other industries, fishing continues to have the highest fatality rate of any employment sector in Canada. Regulators and policy-makers are challenged by the grim fatalism that pervades a world in which generations have gone out into the sea and, all too often, not come homeRead the article
Canada’s Indigenous child-suicide crisis is being mirrored on reserves in Brazil
Brazil’s Indigenous people are taking their own lives at a rate 22 times that of their fellow citizens – and it is almost entirely adolescents who are killing themselves. As Canada grapples with its own Indigenous suicide crisis, here's what is happening to the youth of the Guarani-KaiowaRead the article
Investigation: White-collar thieves are repeatedly stealing millions from the unsuspecting, without fear of reprisal
A year-long Globe investigation reveals how regulators have allowed scores of fraudsters to commit securities offences, make millions, escape with minimal punishment – and then do it all again.Read the article
Explanatory
A tale of two Canadas: Where you grow up affects your income in adulthood
A study of millions of Canadians’ income data reveals a country of opportunity, with most children out-earning their parents – but also a country pocked with mobility traps, where moving up the income ladder is far from certainRead the article
Why does Ontario’s electricity cost so much? A reality check
Ontarians pay steeper rates for their power than any other province, and a decade’s worth of policy choices have made it that way. Here's how we got here and what the province could do to fix itRead the article
Understanding the quantum computing revolution
The next few years will be crucial for determining where quantum technology goes from here and who gains ultimate quantum supremacy. What is quantum computing and why does it matter to you?Read the article
Who are Canada’s 1 per cent and highest paid workers? See how you compare
New census data provided to The Globe show the biggest pay raises have gone to the country’s highest earners, along with significant regional and gender differences. Explore how the data breaks down, and see where your own income sitsRead the article
How the TTC’s subway auto-pilot will streamline your commute
On Toronto’s Yonge-University-Spadina line, upgrades to a decades-old signalling system could get more trains running in less time by 2019. Oliver Moore explains how it works and looks behind the scenes at the mammoth renovationRead the article
B.C.’s legislature resumes: What happens next
British Columbia’s New Democrats have been sworn in after joining with the third-place Green Party to defeat the previous Liberal government. What happens next will be guided by arcane rules of parliamentary procedure and hundreds of years of unwritten conventions, which risk derailing the NDP’s ability to take power and govern, and could even trigger a snap electionRead the article
NAFTA snack: Why free trade is vital to food production
Follow the journey of one food item – a cereal hoop – as it criss-crosses the Canada-U.S. border several times tariff-freeRead the article
Labour laggard: Why New Brunswick is losing jobs and workers
New Brunswick has an enviable jobless rate. But it’s also the only province where fewer people are employed today than a decade agoRead the article
Census 2016
Throughout the year, Statistics Canada released data from the last census. Here's a look at some of our pieces from each release:
Opinion
What does a Canadian Muslim woman look like?
Alia Youssef's The Sisters Project uses photography to challenge a one-dimensional image of Muslim womenRead the article
Is conversation a lost art? Discuss
Discuss is a new feature in which two people – from politicians to journalists, academics to authors – engage in a conversation that flows out of a single question. Today's topic: How to talk to one another in a polarized worldRead the article
Original fiction
The Globe and Mail has invited a group of writers – from home and abroad – to celebrate the country's history in fiction. We paired the pieces with original work by Canadian illustrators.
A sample of the pieces:
- Marconi by Lisa Moore
- Intermittent Warning by Kathleen Winter
- Hazel by Seth
- Alice Munro Country by Madeleine Thien
- Young Tomorrow by Sean Michaels