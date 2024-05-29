Cadillac reveals its cheapest EV, the Optiq, as it scales back electrification targets

Open this photo in gallery: The Optiq will have 300 horsepower and a range of up to 482 kilometres.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Cadillac is introducing its smallest and cheapest electric vehicle, the Optiq, as the luxury brand scales back its electrification goals. Initially, Cadillac planned to be a 100-per-cent battery-electric vehicle brand by 2030, but now executives are reversing course saying there’s still room for gas engines and possibly plug-in hybrids beyond 2030.

“EVs and [gas-powered vehicles], let me be clear, will coexist for a number of years,” said John Roth, vice president of Global Cadillac. “We want to make sure we have that luxury of choice in the market and both will have an opportunity to meet customer needs as we move forward … The transition is going to be slow and it’s going to be led by the customer.”

Roth made those comments during the North American preview of the all-new 2025 Cadillac Optiq compact electric SUV in Detroit. The GM brand is still on track to deliver EVs. Cadillac’s growing EV portfolio includes the Celestiq sedan, the Lyriq midsize SUV, the Escalade IQ full-size SUV and next year’s Vistiq, a three-row midsize SUV.

“Canada is really kicking it from a business standpoint. EV sales were up … Lyriq made up about 12 per cent of Cadillac’s retail sales in [the first quarter] – the overall business is up about 20 per cent in Canada,” Roth said.

The Optiq, which is like a mini Lyriq and will start in the U.S. in the mid-$50,000 range, will ride on GM’s Ultium battery architecture, the flexible platform found in all new GM EVs. It’ll be powered by an 85-kilowatt-hour battery pack with a dual motor all-wheel-drive system that produces up to 300 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque. It’ll have a range of up to 482 kilometres and DC fast charger capabilities of charging up to 112 kilometres of range in about 10 minutes. The Optiq will also feature one-pedal driving, which allows the driver to operate this EV using only the accelerator and regen on demand, a driver-controlled braking feature that allows the driver to slow or stop the vehicle using a pressure-sensitive paddle on the steering wheel.

Open this photo in gallery: Drivers can pick between more than 100 accent colours.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

On the outside, the Optiq looks like a true Cadillac – it has presence on the road, owing to its sculpted surfaces, sharp angles, a dark black glass roof, dark tinted rear windows and vertical headlights and taillights, that come to life with an animated lighting sequence when the driver approaches or exits the vehicle. The Optiq’s rear-quarter glass panel design has a distinct horizontal pattern that complements the laser-etched pattern on the black crystal front grille. That graphic pattern is also found throughout the cabin, giving a cohesive look to the overall design.

In Cadillac fashion, the cabin is upscale, luxurious and high-tech with a 33-inch diagonal LED display with 9k resolution that takes centre stage. The dash is clean and uncluttered with few dials and buttons, but thankfully has a volume knob and traditional climate adjustments. Technology features include a hands-free start so there’s no need to push a button – sit in the driver’s seat with the key fob nearby and the EV starts automatically. There’s no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto capability – its replaced with Google built-in, which requires a subscription, as does GM’s SuperCruise hands-free driving aid technology, which has high-definition GPS mapping and lane changing capabilities. Standard safety technologies include adaptive cruise control, blind zone steering assist, enhanced automatic parking and forward collision alert.

Open this photo in gallery: The Optiq has a 33-inch diagonal LED display with 9k resolution and few buttons, but there is a volume knob and traditional climate controls.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The Optiq pushes the boundaries in terms of sustainability; it uses recycled and repurposed materials throughout the cabin. The patterned accent fabric on the dashboard is woven from 100-per-cent recycled yarn and the “PaperWood veneer,” which surrounds the cupholders, is made of recycled newspaper and tulip wood. It looks posh and elevates the cabin nicely while reducing its carbon footprint.

The Optiq has a six-inch shorter wheelbase compared to the Lyriq, but it’s still rather spacious in the front and rear seats. It doesn’t have a front trunk, but the rear one has 744 litres of space.

Open this photo in gallery: The Optiq has vertical taillights and the rear-quarter glass panel design complements the grille.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The 2025 Cadillac Optiq will roll off the line at GM’s Ramos Arizpe manufacturing plant in Mexico. It’ll be offered in two trims – Luxury and Sport. Canadian prices aren’t available yet, but in the U.S. prices will start at $54,000.

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.