Amber Balcaen, driver of the No. 30 Icon Ford, during the General Tire Delivers 100 for the ARCA Menards Series at Watkins Glen International on August 19, 2022Timothy T. Ludwig/Handout

Talking with one of Canada’s top race car drivers is like being treated to a one-on-one session with a business coach. That’s because for Amber Balcaen, and many other drivers seeking to reach the top, there is a lot more to motor racing than jumping in a car and driving fast. On top of that, Balcaen faces the added challenge of being female in a sport dominated by men.

“Looks don’t put you in a race car,” she said in a recent interview. “The only thing that puts you in a race car is money and talent – but more money than anything else.”

To participate in her current series of races, she needed to raise close to US$1.5-million. “In most cases in this series, it’s a lot of parents’ money. In my case, it’s sponsorship money,” she said.

NASCAR – the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing – runs four major national racing series in the United States. Currently, eight women compete among all those series, including the Winnipeg native Balcaen, who raced full-time this year in the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) Menards series.

Balcaen may be best known for being the first Canadian female to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the United States, winning in the Whelen all-American Series in 2016. That win paved the way for her to move up to where she is now, a national series that includes 20 races on road courses, dirt tracks and ovals.

She is the only Canadian racing full-time in the series.

Balcaen is on the road almost every week, and ready to race on tracks she’s never seen in person. To prepare, she learns the new courses on a racing simulator and spends hours at the gym, working on endurance, strength, co-ordination and reaction time.

Even with all these demands, Balcaen knows the importance of the business side – ensuring her sponsors are getting their money’s worth. In addition to physical and mental training, her days often include appearances, trade shows, commercials and content creation for current sponsors, as well as sponsorship negotiations to get new ones. That commitment is something she learned young.

Balcaen grew up watching her dad, uncle and cousins race. Her grandfather on her mother’s side had also raced winning numerous dirt track championships in the 1960s and 70s, but retired before she was born. She jokes that she was at the track while still in the womb, and believes racing is her destiny.

Balcaen began racing go-karts and graduated to dirt track sprints at the age 16. But unlike most kids in the sport, she was self-funded. “My dad said, ‘If you want to race, you have to do it yourself. You have to buy your own real kart. You have to work on the kart.’”

So she did. The budding businesswoman started early, asking family friends for sponsorships and earning money at car racing swap meets she attended with her dad. She bought her first car at 16, and became the first female to win a dirt track championship in Manitoba. From there, she moved on to 800-horsepower sprint cars and was named Rookie of the Year in 2014. That accolade caught the attention of NASCAR and she was selected to take part in the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program, which provides training and opportunities for women and minorities both behind the wheel and on NASCAR pit crews.

She sold her car, took her life savings and moved to the home of NASCAR: North Carolina. In her first year she earned $6,000, but was determined to make it work. Learning to buckle down from a young age paid off when it came time to finding a sponsor to support her move to the ARCA series this year. She found John Loewen, the chief executive officer of recreational vehicle (RV) parts manufacturer Icon Technologies Ltd. through a LinkedIn connection, and approached the company because it is also based in Manitoba and there’s a strong link between car racing and RVing.

“We’re both underdogs,” Balcaen said. “He built his company from the ground up. I have done my racing on my own since I was 10 years old.”

Balcaen stresses that hers is not an overnight success story. “For the last eight years, I’ve been trying to find the money to do it. To come up with seven figures of sponsorship [money] is extremely difficult. When it comes to sponsorship, my No. 1 piece of advice is, figure out what their problems are and how you can solve their problems.”

Balcaen sitting on her No. 30 Icon Ford.Handout

Practically, this means Balcaen positions herself as a dedicated employee of Icon. She does relationship building and introductions, helping to lay the groundwork for sales. She also conducts VIP events at the track and does other appearances. “Just having a name on the car is not enough. You have to do so much extra to create value for them. You just have to get really creative,” she said.

With the 2022 season coming to an end this weekend with the Shore Lunch 200 in Toledo, Ohio, Balcaen has had mixed results, with a couple of top-10 results and a roughly 50-50 split between finishing and crashing out. being eliminated. Fortunately, she says Icon perceives the value it gets from her work in broader terms than whether she is on the podium.

But as a woman in car racing, Balcaen said it’s not easy. Her sponsor is not the only party paying attention to her performance. “I was a little naive before and thought that it [being a female driver] makes us different. We can use that to our advantage. But the downside is it’s hard to be taken seriously. You don’t get treated the same. You don’t get raced the same. You have to work a lot harder to prove yourself and to earn the respect of others. And you are under a magnifying glass at all times.”

Leanne Junnila, director of women in Motorsport Canada and Canada’s representative on the FIA (Federation Internationale de L’Automobile) Women in Motorsport Commission, agrees. “It seems like it’s an uncertain investment for some reason, if you’re a female – like, ‘We don’t know if you’re going to be good enough.’ Whereas if you’re male, maybe there’s more of a subconscious assumption that this one’s a more sure bet,” she said.

The racing industry is aware there’s a problem with that, and Balcaen is benefiting from a new program called Accelerate Her. It aims to address the fact that there are no women competing at NASCAR’s highest level. Launched in February 2022, and sponsored by Busch Light, it’s a three-year commitment to provide $10-million in funding, track time and exposure to all female drivers in NASCAR over the age of 21.

Programs like Accelerate Her and the organizations Junnila represent aim to make the conversation about women in motorsport a thing of the past. “In Canada, the long-term goal would be that Women in Motorsport Canada doesn’t need to exist,” Junnila said. “But, until it’s normalized, we need to encourage and celebrate the women that are there because they become role models for the next generation.”