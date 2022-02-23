Calum Tustin-Mayes comes to a hard stop on the braking course at the ILR Car Control School in Minden, Ont., in Feb. 2020.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

There are just seven students at the ILR Car Control School one February morning – and me – to learn about winter driving out on the ice. After all, says chief instructor Ian Law, most drivers think they’re just fine. These students – and me – know we can always be better.

I don’t need reminding. It was a hairy drive here before the sun rose, with snow covering the road and falling snow filling the headlights of my pickup truck. Fortunately the highway was straight because it was difficult to see where the road ended and the ditch began. I took it slow and steady and hoped for the best.

Hope has nothing to do with it, says Law. Look far up the road, scan the surface for ice and watch out for driveways and side roads. I wanted to drive in the tracks of whatever vehicle might have been here earlier, but as Law says, when the temperature is just below freezing, those tracks are compressed snow and more slippery than the newly fallen powder. Use them for following the road, by all means, but there’s more grip driving just to the side of them.

Law runs a year-round driving school that teaches better driving to anyone who’ll pay $500 for the day. In winter, he moves north from the Greater Toronto Area to Minden, in Ontario’s Haliburton Highlands. He rents a large space at the Minden Fairgrounds that is groomed with snow and ice; the other half of the fairgrounds is a fully groomed ice-racing track.

The first thing we’re told during the few hours of classroom time is that there’s no such thing as an accident.

“It’s not ice and snow that causes crashes,” says Law. “It’s always the driver’s reaction to being on the ice that causes the crash. Anyone can be an average driver, but being a good driver takes work.”

Cathy Doyle learns how to control her car while skidding in her Acura TSX.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

We watch a video of a chain-reaction crash on a snowy three-lane highway. The driver in the centre lane, pinned in by vehicles to the left and right, has nowhere to go when a truck speeds into the back of him. How could he be responsible for that?

“When the weather’s bad, make sure you’re in the right-hand lane, and watch your mirrors, not just the road ahead,” says Law. “That way, you’ve always got somewhere to go when you see that truck coming from behind, even if it’s the safety of the ditch.”

We then take our own vehicles out to the fairgrounds where we’re paired with an instructor. The school was not allowed to operate for most of January because of COVID-19 restrictions, but now both the instructor and student wear masks and the windows are open a little for air circulation.

There’s a slalom course, a heavy-braking course, a braking-while-steering course and a skidpad. The slalom is mostly there to demonstrate the proper way to hold the steering wheel: hands at nine and three, and slide your lower hand around the wheel so you never actually lose grip. It takes practice, but once you do it, you don’t forget. Most important, your hands are not flapping around the wheel but are always ready for instant steering, should the need arise.

Cathy Doyle hits the brakes to avoid an imaginary deer.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

It’s on the braking-while-steering course that the need arises: a quick turn to the left or right to avoid an imagined deer, except that we’re on ice. My instructor, Ray Demers, tells me that because the traction is so slippery, I should lift off the brakes after the first hard stab on the pedal to slide the truck better to the direction I’m steering.

My truck has the best ABS brakes Toyota can supply. Surely I can steer while braking hard? Isn’t that the point of ABS, which never quite allows the wheels to lock?

“Let’s find out,” says Demers.

We do it both ways at the same speed – standing on the brakes throughout while steering, and then letting off momentarily after the first stab on the pedal. The first way takes out a couple of cones, while the second steers me clear and stops just as quickly.

Huh. Who’d have believed it?

We go back a third time, slightly faster, and I brake exactly the same way, but this time I stop much farther down through the cones, knocking over a couple in the process.

“Your speed is everything,” says Demers. “It’s only a difference of a lousy five kilometres an hour, but that difference is stark. And it could be the difference between somebody living and dying.”

Out on the glare ice of the skid pad, all the students have one-on-one time with an instructor in their own vehicle to see how to control understeer (when the front end slides, which is most common for front-wheel drive cars) and oversteer (when the rear end slides). There’s even a beaten-up Subaru Impreza with studded front tires to show just how wild it can get, and how to control it when it does.

Ice racing on the track next door.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

This is where Cathy Doyle discovers that if she looks up and over to where she wants to go, even in such a tight circle, she’ll probably go there – instead of staring at the cones she’s trying to avoid, and hitting them.

“I’ve had a couple of incidents that have made me a nervous driver, including spinning out on ice,” she says. “I wanted to get over my fear of driving in slippery conditions, and this experience is helping with that.”

She says she asked her husband Greg for the driving course for Christmas, and Greg thought it would make a great gift – as long as he could come along and be a student, too.

“As we get older,” says Greg Doyle, “I think we become more conservative and more careful as we drive, so we don’t test our limits and we don’t know what our reactions are going to be. This course lets us find out. Also, I don’t want my wife to know more about something than I do.”

