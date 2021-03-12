In the market for a new car? Here’s a complete guide for your next vehicle purchase

Whether you’re in the market for a new car or a used car, Globe Drive’s car buying guides will help you make an informed purchase. This guide will be periodically updated.
Starting out
A new car will have the very latest technology available on the market. A used car will be significantly less costly to buy. Which decision is right for you?
Buying a new vehicle
Unless you’re a masochist or independently wealthy, buying a car can be a stressful experience. Signing on the dotted line may not be as big a commitment as marriage, but a typical buyer will live with the choice they make for a long time. Here are four main issues to consider and think through before your vehicle purchase
- How do you choose what type of new car to buy?
- Must-have tech and safety features (and some to avoid) in your next new car
- Five tips for negotiating a good deal with a dealership
- Things to consider during your test drive
Buying a used vehicle
There are hundreds of thousands of used cars for sale right now in this country, and they run the gamut from good to bad to very, very ugly. The good news is that you don’t have to be a car person to figure out the answer, though it may take you time and research. Once you’ve decided to buy a used car, here are three main issues to ask and think through.
- How to decide which model of used car to buy [FOR SUBSCRIBERS]
- How to negotiate and get the best deal on a used car [FOR SUBSCRIBERS]
- Now that you’ve bought your used car, here’s how to maintain it [FOR SUBSCRIBERS]
Additional reading:
- Used-car dealers talk about the view from their side of the lot
- Vehicle shopping during a pandemic: How not to buy the used car of your dreams
- The 10 best-selling used vehicles in Canada for 2020
Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.