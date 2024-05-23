Kia targets mid-$40,000 range for smaller EV3 to ‘extend EV ownership’

Kia announced its latest electric vehicle this week, and said the EV3 will be smaller and more affordable than its award-winning EV9 SUV.

Customers want a more compact vehicle that still has plenty of range and offers all the technology found on the Korean company’s more expensive vehicles, Ho Sung Song, Kia’s chief executive officer, said in a video presentation to media.

The EV3 will probably not be released in North America until next year, but when it arrives, it should cost between US$35,000-to-$50,000 depending on its trim levels, he said. That’s about $46,000-to-$66,000 before any potential rebates.

Open this photo in gallery: Kia is targeting a starting price of US$35,000 for the EV3.Courtesy of manufacturer

The EV3 will have a choice of either a 58.3 or an 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery, using the fourth generation of Kia’s battery technology. The battery will power a single 150-kilowatt motor, with an acceleration time of 7.5 seconds from zero to 100 kilometres an hour.

The more powerful version should be good for more than 500 kilometres of real-world range, with the maker targeting a WLTP-range of up to 600 kilometres. The Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP), commonly used in Europe, is considered more optimistic than the North American Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) claimed range. Kia wants to tell Americans that the EV3 will have a range of more than 300 miles.

The front-wheel-drive SUV will be similar in size to the current Kia Niro compact SUV, which is powered by a choice of gas or plug-in hybrid engines, and also by an all-electric motor. The Niro EV will continue to be sold, but its PHEV version will probably become more popular, said Song. The Niro’s EV version starts in Canada at $45,595 before rebates, and has a driving range of up to 407 kilometres.

The new EV3 will be 4,300 millimetres long, 1,850 millimetres wide, 1,560 millimetres high, and have a wheelbase of 2,680 millimetres. In comparison, the Niro is 4,420 millimetres long, 1,825 millimetres wide, 1,545 millimetres high, and has a wheelbase of 2,720 milllimetres.

Open this photo in gallery: The Kia EV3 will have either a 58.3 or an 81.4-kilowatt-hour battery and a range of more than 500 kilometres on the bigger battery.Courtesy of manufacturer

“We’re going to provide a best-in-class charging experience and a safe and convenient driving experience and a brand-new in-car experience beyond the limits of time and space,” said Charles Ryu, Kia’s head of global brand. “We’re going to provide very innovative technology.”

This includes a generational artificial intelligence assistant that supports travel planning and all the various comfort and entertainment operations of the vehicle. The always-learning AI assistant was introduced in the recent K4 compact sedan in South Korea, and will eventually be included in all of Kia’s EV models.

The EV3 is designed to be a comfortable place for passengers while charging, which should take about 31 minutes for the long-range edition from 10 to 80 per cent at a high-capacity Level 3 charger. A small table extends from the centre console to become a place for food or a workspace, and the 30-inch central display screen is taken straight from the EV9. It will support streaming services and its own arcade games for passing the time while parked, similar to the uncluttered, living-room-feel pioneered by Tesla. Materials for both the interior and exterior will be recycled whenever possible.

As with larger vehicles, but unusual in smaller EVs, the EV3 will include electric torque vectoring control to keep the drive flat and stable, as well as remote parking assistance to move the car without sitting inside it. A 12-inch head-up display will be available, as will adjustable one-pedal driving, in its third generation of development, that will help regenerate power. The battery will be large enough to power external vehicle-to-load (V2L) devices such as a small fridge or a hairdryer.

Open this photo in gallery: The interior of the EV3 is similar to the EV9, with a 30-inch central display screen.Courtesy of manufacturer

“The EV3 marks the next step in Kia’s strategic journey of transformation to be a sustainable mobile solutions provider, and underscores our determination to create world-leading electric vehicles that are accessible to all,” said Song.

“The EV6 and EV9 established Kia as a key player in the global EV market, and EV3 is poised to extend EV ownership to a much broader group of customers. Despite the current global fluctuations in EV demand, we are highly confident in our EV strategy. We are fully dedicated in offering sustainable mobility solutions for all, and our commitment remains resolute.”

