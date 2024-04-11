Open this photo in gallery: The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan.Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati/Courtesy of manufacturer

When Mercedes-Benz first introduced its all-electric EQS sedan in 2021, it received generally favourable reviews.

For good reason: While the sleek sedan could not match, say, the average Tesla Model S with respect to range, it clearly was an authentic luxury vehicle with decent performance and a serious amount of cachet.

Three years later, though, there are reports of the EQS sedan not selling well in certain markets and suffering from poor residual values. Some critics also questioned whether the car was the electrified equivalent of the S-Class in terms of prestige. Others took exception to the slippery exterior styling of the EQS, one of the most aerodynamic production cars on the road today.

In releasing details of the new 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS, it’s clear that some of these gripes are being addressed.

In the fast-moving world of electric cars where game-changing new technology is constantly being introduced, three years is a long time with no update. At the same time, the updates are more performance oriented, as opposed to the upgrades we are used to seeing in gas-powered cars such as a new design, accessories or colours.

While this isn’t a complete overhaul, Mercedes has increased range and efficiency, tweaked the design and improved comfort, not that the current EQS is not comfortable. But we must wonder if Mercedes was holding back with the first version.

In terms of engineering, the new sedan gains a larger battery, moving to a 118-kilowatt-hour version from 108.4. In the WLTP tests conducted in Europe, this change led to an 11-per-cent increase in range. Figures for North America were not released, but that percentage increase would move the longest-range EQS to about 625 kilometres from 563.

Open this photo in gallery: New chrome accents surround the climate control vents on the B-pillars and the pillows for rear-seat passengers feature contrast stitching and Nappa leather piping.Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati/Courtesy of manufacturer

The latest EQS also benefits from revised regenerative braking software for better energy recuperation and a modified brake force cylinder to create improved brake pedal feel. Also new is a standard heat pump, which redirects waste heat from the powertrain and battery to the climate control system, improving efficiency. For those versions of the EQS fitted with the 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, the front motor decouples when demand on the powertrain is light, which also increases efficiency.

When it comes to exterior styling, the new EQS features a revised black panel front grille with chrome slats, new bumpers and the classic Mercedes-Benz standing star hood ornament. While the shape has changed slightly, the drag coefficient is the same.

Inside the cabin, new chrome accents surround the climate control vents on the B-pillars and the pillows for rear-seat passengers feature contrast stitching and Nappa leather piping.

The rear seats gain more than just fancy pillows, though. The angle of the backrest can be adjusted from 27 to 36 degrees, and additional foam has been added for increased comfort. An optional package increases the recline of the rear seat backrest to 38 degrees, adds rapid heating and pneumatic adjustment for the rear seat and allows the passenger front seat to be folded forward to increase space for the passenger behind.

There was much to like about the original EQS sedan. With all these revisions taken into consideration, the new edition should be a more compelling proposition. Pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan will be announced closer to its arrival date, which is set for later this year. The entry-level version of the current model in Canada starts at $136,000.

Open this photo in gallery: The rear seats add comfort from the previous Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan and the front passenger seat moves forward for added legroom.Mercedes-Benz AG – Communicati/Courtesy of manufacturer

The writer was a guest of the automaker. Content was not subject to approval.

