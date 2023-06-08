Open this photo in gallery: Porsche revealed an all-electric Hypercar called Mission X in Stuttgart, Germany, on its 75th anniversary on June 8.S.BOGNER/Courtesy of manufacturer

In the storied history of Porsche, many dates could rightfully be called auspicious. One of those is June 8, 1948, the day the first Porsche, the 356 Roadster, received its general operating license. Exactly 75 years later, this anniversary is being celebrated at the Porsche Museum here in Stuttgart, Germany. But this day, today, is not all about looking backward – rather, it’s equally about looking forward.

On the rooftop of the museum, we get our first hint that something special, something future-focussed is set to be unveiled. On display, there are three supercars from the more recent past: the Porsche 959 (from 1983), the Porsche Carrera GT (2003) and the Porsche 918 Spyder (2013). All of them, in one way or another represented a leap forward for the enthusiast brand and, indeed, for the automotive industry.

When the 959 appeared in production form, it featured a twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that produced 444 horsepower and a shape engineered to carve the wind. The first super sportscar from Porsche, it had a top speed of 317 kilometres an hour – at the time, a world record for a production car.

Open this photo in gallery: The Mission X concept car is entirely electric and should it go into production, Porsche's goal is for it to be the fastest production vehicle to ever attack the fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife track.S.BOGNER/Courtesy of manufacturer

The Carrera GT is also an iconic super sportscar. Its distinct shape and exoskeleton made of carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) cut an unmistakable figure across the motoring landscape to this day. To top it off, the Porsche’s 600-plus horsepower V10, 330 kilometres an hour top speed and uncompromising handling qualities ensure its serious reputation.

As for the Porsche 918 Spyder, a full decade after its debut, it remains an incredible piece of engineering. The first hybrid super sportscar for Porsche, it has to this day an incredible breadth of capabilities – an all-electric range of 30 kilometres, a zero to 100 time of 2.6 seconds and, at the time of its debut, the production car lap record at the fearsome Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Open this photo in gallery: The two doors swing up and slice into the roof of the car, reminiscent of the Porsche 917.S.BOGNER/Courtesy of manufacturer

The 918 Spyder and the ‘Ring represent the connective tissue to the new hypercar concept unveiled today. Named the Mission X, it’s electrified as well – but it’s entirely electric. And, according to Oliver Blume, chairman of the executive board of Porsche AG, should the Mission X go into production, its mission is to become the fastest production vehicle to ever attack the Nordschleife.

Note that Blume did not say the fastest production EV to lap the Ring – he said the fastest production vehicle, full stop. The fastest EV today is the Tesla Model S Plaid, which completed the tour in an official 7:35.579 at an average speed of 164.615 kilometres per hour, easily eclipsing the record previously held by the Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The production vehicle record is currently owned by the Mercedes-AMG One, the Formula One-engined hypercar, which set a time of 6:35.183.

Open this photo in gallery: The cockpit is reminiscent of an early racecar, but with a futuristic spin with an extra-large windscreen and a small glass panel in front of the doors, giving the car a glass dome effect.S.BOGNER/Courtesy of manufacturer

Apart from this large hint about its performance, Porsche didn’t reveal many details about the Mission X. The hyper-EV is reported to have a power-to-weight ratio of about one metric horsepower per kilogram. There’s no suggestion as to its weight. But when you consider that the One has 1,048 metric horses under its hood, count on at least 1,000 for the Porsche. (For added emphasis, the Porsche 918 Spyder has a power-to-weight ratio of 0.5 metric horsepower per kilogram.)

In other performance-related foreshadowing, the Mission X will have much greater downforce than the current Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The figure for the GT3 RS, also achieved on the Nordschleife, down the nearly three-kilometre Dottinger Hohe straight, was 860 kilograms at 285 kilometres per hour.

Mission X will also be built (if it ends up being built) on a 900-volt system architecture. This means its battery could be recharged nearly twice as fast as that of the Taycan Turbo S, which Porsche says can go from five to 80 per cent in about 22 minutes.

Open this photo in gallery: Mission X, if it goes into production, will be built on a 900-volt system architecture, which means its battery could be recharged nearly twice as fast as that of the Taycan Turbo S,S.BOGNER/Courtesy of manufacturer

When it comes to design, the two doors swing up and slice into the roof of the car, reminiscent of the Porsche 917. There’s an extra-large windscreen and a small glass panel set in front of the doors, giving the car a glass dome effect. The cockpit is like an early racecar, but with a futuristic spin.

The vertical LED light treatment at the front echoes Porsche racecars from the past, including its current LMDh hypercar, as well as the 906 and 908. The twin-strip of horizontal LED taillights surrounds the Porsche wordmark, which is also illuminated. In what is an extra visual trick, the ‘E’ in ‘Porsche’ pulsates when recharging.

The moment the sheet is pulled off the Mission X at the Porsche Museum, it’s like aliens landed on Earth. It’s like you’ve put on a VR headset and stepped into the multiverse. It’s one of those rare moments in life where you say to yourself, “I want to drive that thing before I die.”

Open this photo in gallery: The twin-strip of horizontal LED taillights surrounding the Porsche wordmark pulsate when recharging.S.BOGNER/Courtesy of manufacturer

