There’s no shortage of new electric vehicles at the 2022 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Stealing the spotlight are the battery-electric vehicles and hybrids from the Detroit automakers, but other car companies got in on the action, too. Here’s a look at ten EVs garnering the most attention at the show.

1. GMC Hummer EV SUV

The Hummer lineup is growing with the addition of an SUV version of the iconic nameplate. This is the new 2023 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1 model, which comes in this exclusive Moonshot Green Matte colour, 22-inch premium wheels, assist steps and floor liners. The look remains true to its Hummer DNA – rugged and tough with a mounted full-size spare tire at the rear. It’ll have up to 830 horsepower and up to 482 kilometres of electric range. Production of Edition 1 models begin in early 2023 and cost $125,898. A cheaper version will be available in spring 2024, starting at $88,898.

The 2023 Hummer EV SUV Edition 1.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2. Ford F-150 Lightning

The electric version of Ford’s best-selling F-150 pickup truck comes to market as the F-150 Lightning. The extended-range battery pack produces 580 horsepower, while the standard-range delivers 452. Both packs are capable of producing 775 lb-ft of torque, more than any other F-150 pickup ever. And it can tow up to 10,000 pounds, but some reports have shown range decreases significantly with towing. All 2022 models are already sold out and prices for the 2023 models start at $67,000.

The Ford F-150 Lightning.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The five coolest cars from the Detroit auto show, plus an electric flying car you can pre-order

3. Chevrolet Silverado

Going head-to-head against the Ford F-150 Lightning is the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup truck. It’ll have a range of up to 640 kilometres and tow up to 10,000 pounds. It has a power-operated multi-flex tailgate and a multi-flex midgate that opens in sections to expand the cargo capacity while maintaining seating for a rear-seat passenger. The RST First Edition models will cost $119,948 when it arrives in the fall of 2023. Cheaper versions will start at $52,448.

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

4. Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th edition

While there’s still no sign of an all-electric Jeep, plug-in electric hybrid versions were everywhere including this all-new 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition, which marks three decades of the Grand Cherokee. To date, more than seven million vehicles have been sold since the Grand Cherokee’s initial debut. The first-ever electrified Grand Cherokee 4xe offers up to 42 kilometres of electric range.

The 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe 30th Anniversary edition.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

5. Lexus RZ

Lexus’ first battery-electric vehicle is the 2023 RZ 450e. It has design cues similar to its gas-powered cousins in the Lexus family, but the front face, in particular, represents a new design direction for the brand’s EVs moving forward. Lexus’s trademark spindle grille is replaced by a larger BEV spindle body on the front bumper. The interior is simplistic, yet luxurious with a large panoramic roof and a range of up to 360 kilometres.

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

6. Toyota Mirai

Also from Toyota is this Mirai, the Japanese automaker’s second-generation hydrogen-fuel cell vehicle. Just like its name, the Mirai, which means “future” in Japanese, offers another green option to zero-emission technology. It takes less than five minutes to refuel at a hydrogen fuelling station and that lets you travel about 650 kilometres, but there are only five public hydrogen stations in all of Canada. The starting price is $54,999.

The second-generation Toyota Mirai.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

7. Cadillac Lyriq

Cadillac’s first all-electric vehicle is this 2023 Lyriq compact SUV. It’s available with one motor or dual electric motors, front- or all-wheel-drive configurations and has an estimated range of up to 502 kilometres. The starting price is $69,898 for the 2023 model, but unfortunately all 2023 models are sold out in Canada. You can order a 2024 Lyriq with dual electric motors, 500 horsepower and all-wheel-drive. Pricing isn’t available, yet.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

8. Chevrolet Blazer

Also from General Motors is the Chevrolet Blazer mid-size SUV, which goes pure electric for model year 2024. It’ll have an estimated range of up to 515 kilometres on a full charge. Charging on a DC fast-charger takes only ten minutes to get up to 125 kilometres. It also comes with GM’s Super Cruise hands-free driving technology which allows drivers to travel hands-free on specific divided and compatible highways in North America.

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

9. Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo’s first pure electric crossover has up to 364 kilometres of electric range, 402 horsepower and can accelerate to 100 kilometres per hour in 4.7 seconds. On a DC-fast charger, it can reach up to 80-per-cent charge in 37 minutes. It also has a leather-free interior and Google built-in.

The Volvo C40 Recharge.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

10. Jeep Wrangler 4xe

Jeep showed off its latest Wrangler, the new Heritage-inspired Willys 4xe, which will have up to 35 kilometres of all-electric range as well as 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. This model is the regular Jeep Wrangler 4xe, Jeep’s first plug-in hybrid vehicle. It’s the best-selling PHEV in Canada and the United States.