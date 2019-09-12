The best offers on vehicles with five-figure savings

With 1.34 million units sold year-to-date, new-vehicle sales in 2019 are down more than 4 per cent year-over-year. That said, automakers experienced an upswing last month in total new vehicle sales for the first time in 17 months. New-vehicle sales volumes in the month of August were up 1 per cent compared to last year.

As expected, light trucks continued to strengthen their hold on the industry during this period, while passenger cars continued to slip. The Toyota RAV4, Honda Civic and Ford F-Series were the top-selling SUV, sedan and pickup trucks, respectively, during the month of August.

Automakers and dealers alike remain resilient in the face of market volatility and continue to push their products through new channels – such as digital retailing, in-store customer experiences and virtual reality – while also driving sales through tried-and-true methods like incentive offers.

We’ve featured some of our favourite offers on vehicles with five-figure savings. If you don’t find an offer that suits you, be sure to check out the Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest incentives and discounts on any new car, truck or SUV.

BMW 7 Series

BMW’s flagship 7 Series luxury sedan is the largest in the automaker’s current lineup. The 2020 model will feature major updates to exterior styling, interior equipment and the powertrain.

In the meantime, the 2019 BMW 750i xDrive features a 4.4-litre V-8 engine that generates 445 horsepower and 480 lb.-ft of torque, relayed through a paddle-shifter-operated, eight-speed sport automatic transmission. Highlights on this trim include Nappa-leather-upholstered heated seating, wood interior trim, BMW gesture control, a Harman-Kardon surround-sound system, automatic four-zone climate control, wireless cellphone-charging capability, a heads-up display and adaptive LED headlights with high beam assist.

2019 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive

MSRP: $117,750

$117,750 Manufacturer cash incentive: $20,000

$20,000 Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,185

$3,185 Cash purchase price before tax: $98,935

$98,935 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $1,959 per month including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $1,530 per month including tax, which includes a $20,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Nissan Titan

The 2019 Nissan Titan produces 390 horsepower and 394 lb.-ft of torque through a 5.6-litre, V-8 Endurance engine and is capable of towing up to 9,200 pounds. Inside, the Platinum trim boasts a seven-inch touch-screen display, a Fender-powered 12-speaker audio system, premium leather-appointed seats with climate-controlled front seats as well as open-pore-wood interior trim with metallic accents. In addition to safety technology such as trailer-sway control, blind-spot warning and rear cross-traffic alert, the Platinum trim also features active brake-limited-slip, which automatically senses and applies the brakes on slipping wheels and sends additional power to the wheels with the best traction.

2019 Nissan Titan Platinum 4x4 SWB Crew Cab

MSRP: $69,998

$69,998 Manufacturer cash incentive: $12,000 (as compared to $11,000 in August)

$12,000 (as compared to $11,000 in August) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $1,925

$1,925 Cash purchase price before tax: $57,923

$57,923 Finance for 60 months at zero per cent interest for $1,317 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 60 months at 4.69 per cent interest for $1,124 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Dodge Grand Caravan

The Dodge Grand Caravan is by far Canada’s bestselling minivan. Nearly 18,500 units were sold through the first eight months of the year, besting the second-place Toyota Sienna, by a factor of two. The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan outputs 283 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque through a 3.6-litre, V-6 Pentastar engine. Notable features on the SXT Premium Plus trim include tri-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped gear shifter and multi-function steering wheel, a rear-view camera, quad-halogen headlamps, fog lamps and an electronic stability-control system with traction control and trailer-sway control.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium +

MSRP: $39,940

$39,940 Manufacturer cash incentive: $10,750

$10,750 Estimated dealer discount: $500

$500 Freight, PDI, government fees: $2,005

$2,005 Cash purchase price before tax: $30,695

$30,695 Finance for 60 months at 3.99 per cent interest for $639 per month including tax, which includes a $10,750 manufacturer incentive and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 4.49 per cent interest for $589 per month including tax, which includes a $8,000 manufacturer incentive and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Infiniti QX80

Thanks to a 5.6-litre, V-8 engine, the 2019 Infiniti QX80 produces 400 horsepower and 413 lb.-ft of torque. This massive SUV features technology to improve the driving experience such as intelligent brake-assist, snow and tow modes and an around-view monitor that provides a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the vehicle. Other highlights include an eight-inch Infiniti InTouch navigation system, a 15-speaker Bose surround-sound system, climate-controlled front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, automatic LED headlights with high-beam assist and LED fog lights.

2019 Infiniti QX80 LUXE 7-Passenger

MSRP: $78,350

$78,350 Manufacturer cash incentive: $8,000 (as compared to $6,500 in July)

$8,000 (as compared to $6,500 in July) Estimated dealer discount: $2,000

$2,000 Freight, PDI, government fees: $3,205

$3,205 Cash purchase price before tax: $71,555

$71,555 Finance for 60 months at 1.99 per cent interest for $1,575 per month including tax and assumes zero down payment

Lease for 48 months at 2.99 per cent interest for $1,148 per month including tax and assumes a 20,000 annual kilometre allowance with zero down payment

Andrew Tai is CEO of Unhaggle. Follow on Twitter @ahytai

Manufacturer incentives and pricing calculations are based on Ontario customers and subject to availability of inventory. Dealer discounts shown are estimates for illustrative purposes only, may vary by region and are given at the discretion of individual dealers. Please note that while every effort is made to ensure the information above is accurate at the time of publication, pricing, incentives and discounts are subject to change or discontinuation at any time. Vehicle images may not represent the exact model featured in the pricing provided. Consult your local dealership for details.

