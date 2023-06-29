The Trans-Canada Highway is perhaps the only physical link that connects Canadians from the Atlantic to the Pacific. It didn’t come about easily, and now it’s taken for granted. What makes it special? Mark Richardson is driving its 7,700 kilometres this month to find out.

Open this photo in gallery: TCH - NewfoundlandIllustration by Molly Margaret

Of moose, a monument and a devastated port town: Driving the Trans-Canada Highway in Newfoundland

There’s no sign to mark the easternmost point of the Trans-Canada Highway in Newfoundland. Downtown St. John’s used to have the Mile One Centre, an arena near where the original highway began at city hall, but it’s now called the Mary Brown’s Centre. Then there’s the Terry Fox monument, a beautiful, introspective statue of the inspirational runner. It’s at the spot beside the harbour where Fox dipped his artificial leg into the Atlantic Ocean in 1980 and began his Marathon of Hope to fund cancer research, but he wasn’t near Canada’s national highway.

Open this photo in gallery: TCH - MaritimesMolly Margaret/The Globe and Mail

A bridge, a ferry and a dot-matrix printer: Driving the Trans-Canada Highway through the Maritimes

The Trans-Canada Highway follows two routes through the Maritimes. One travels across the southern part of Prince Edward Island and connects to the mainland by a long bridge to New Brunswick at one end and a ferry to Nova Scotia at the other. The second part, on the mainland, links Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, and carries on all the way to British Columbia.