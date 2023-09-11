Open this photo in gallery: The 2025 Volvo EX30 has Volvo’s new electric face and Volvo’s signature 'Thor’s Hammer' headlights.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Volvo says it’s on track to hit an ambitious target in Canada: Fifty per cent of its sales are expected to be electric vehicles by 2025. And it’s hoping to accelerate that number – to 100 per cent of sales by 2030 – with the help of its newest offering, the EX30, a compact electric SUV.

Currently, Volvo has four all-electric vehicles in its portfolio in Canada, including the C40 Recharge, the XC40 Recharge, the large three-row EX90 and, the latest addition to the family, the 2025 EX30. All four EVs were on display recently in Toronto as part of a cross-Canada tour that included pit stops in Montreal and Vancouver.

The EX30 is Volvo’s smallest, quickest and cheapest EV, starting at $53,700 before federal and provincial rebates, where applicable.

It looks stylish and streamlined. Designed in Sweden, the vehicle will be made in China at the Zhangjiakou-based plant of Volvo’s parent company, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

“Whether it’s in Charleston [S.C.], our plants in Europe or in China, you’re going to have the same Volvo experience,” said Tara Powadiuk, product and technical director at Volvo Cars Canada.

The 2025 Volvo EX30 small SUV will come with two powertrain options: a single-motor extended range rear-wheel-drive model with an estimated range of up to 442 kilometres, 268 horsepower and 253 lb-ft of torque, and a twin-motor performance model, which pairs the battery with an additional e-motor on the front axle. This all-wheel-drive version will have a range of up to 426 kilometres and will produce 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. It will dash to 100 kilometres an hour in 3.6 seconds, making it the fastest Volvo ever. Both models will have a battery capacity of 69 kilowatt-hours (64 usable). Some might consider the electric range to be on the low end, considering it’s a 2025 model and other EVs are already on the market offering more, such as the Tesla Model Y and the Cadillac Lyriq with approximately 500 kilometres of range.

Open this photo in gallery: The front seats and dash of the 2025 Volvo EX30. The interior design is minimalistic with a large centre screen to display everything from speed to range to built-in tools from Google.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Volvo estimates it will take about 27 minutes to charge to 80 per cent from 10 per cent on a DC fast charger. On a Level 2 charger, the time is about seven hours.

Compared with the Volvo XC40, the EX30 is 20 centimetres shorter and three centimetres narrower. It has some distinctive touches, including a sleek, streamlined design with Volvo’s new electric face and Volvo’s signature “Thor’s Hammer” headlights. The EX30 was also designed to have the smallest carbon footprint of any Volvo vehicle.

“The EX30 is the most sustainably produced electric vehicle [by Volvo] yet. The EX30 has 25 per cent recycled aluminum, 17 per cent recycled plastic and 17 per cent recycled steel. And the overall lifetime carbon footprint of this vehicle is 25 per cent less than any other Volvo EV,” Powadiuk said.

The interior makes use of recycled and renewable materials, including cork from the wine industry and plastic bottles. Inside, it’s minimalistic and clean with a large centre screen – similar to Tesla’s – to display everything from speed to range to built-in tools from Google.

Even the door panels are unadorned; there are no window switches, door lock buttons or speakers in them. Instead, a sound bar runs across the bottom of the windshield, and the door locks and window buttons are located in the centre armrest along with two cup holders that slide in and out.

The rear seats are spacious with adequate headroom, but shoulder room is tight for three adults in the back. At least a large, fixed panoramic roof makes it feel airy inside.

Open this photo in gallery: The trunk of the 2025 Volvo EX30 with 318 litres of space.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

The rear seats fold down manually if you need extra space. The cargo area has 318 litres of capacity. There’s also a front trunk, but it’s on the small side. With seven litres of space, there’s only room to store the charging cable and windshield washer fluid.

On the technology front, the EX30 will have over-the-air software updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and plenty of safety features, including a new generation of Park Pilot Assist, which can help with parallel, curved, perpendicular or diagonal parking.

Orders open this fall for the 2025 Volvo EX30, with delivery expected next summer.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2025 Volvo EX30 will come with the option of one or two motors that have 268 or 422 horsepower.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

2025 Volvo EX30

Base price: $53,700 (plus freight and predelivery inspection, which may vary nationally. In Quebec, it’s $2,620)

$53,700 (plus freight and predelivery inspection, which may vary nationally. In Quebec, it’s $2,620) Motors: Single-motor extended range or twin-motor performance

Single-motor extended range or twin-motor performance Battery capacity: 69 kilowatt-hours (64 usable)

69 kilowatt-hours (64 usable) Charging time: Level 2, approximately seven hours; DC fast charging to 80 per cent in about 27 minutes

Level 2, approximately seven hours; DC fast charging to 80 per cent in about 27 minutes Horsepower/torque (lb-ft): 268/253 (rear-wheel drive); 422/400 (all-wheel drive)

268/253 (rear-wheel drive); 422/400 (all-wheel drive) Range: Up to 442 kilometres (single motor); up to 426 kilometres (twin motor)

Up to 442 kilometres (single motor); up to 426 kilometres (twin motor) Alternatives: Tesla Model Y, Mercedes-Benz EQB, Audi Q4 e-tron, Polestar 2, Genesis GV60, Cadillac Lyriq

