In a market where large SUVs are king, I can’t resist the urge to go small. Smaller cars are perfect for city driving. They’re often zippy and fun to drive, and I never have to worry about whether I’ll fit into a parallel parking space. Alas, the people have spoken. Tiny cars just aren’t what we want.

It’s why I’ll have to be content with admiring concept tiny cars that will ultimately be destined for other markets. I encourage everyone to give the Mitsubishi Super Height K-Wagon a second look. Revealed at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show, this clever and cute concept shows how a vehicle can be both small and a SUV at the same time. The interior looks plush and luxurious. Passenger space is maximized with families in mind. Maybe most importantly - it hints at the kind of future I could imagine myself living in.