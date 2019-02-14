Canadian International AutoShow: Need to know

Open this photo in gallery An operational Bughatti made of Lego bricks is displayed at the Toronto auto show.

Dates: Feb. 15-24.

Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Hours: Feb. 15, noon to 10 p.m.; other days, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closes at 6 p.m., Feb. 24.

Hint: Busiest time, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Family Day weekend. To avoid crowds, attend late afternoon or early morning, just like Disneyland.

Tickets: $25 for adults at the door, 10-per-cent discount online; $19 after 6 p.m., $14 on Feb. 19; $45 for a family pass, other discounts available at the Canadian International AutoShow’s website.

Parking: $30 or less in the Convention Centre. Many options near the buildings.

Coat check: North and South buildings, $4/item.

Special exhibits and events:

Electric vehicle test drive, sponsored by The Globe and Mail.

Devel Sixteen hypercar: Making its North American debut, its V16 engine produces 5,007 horsepower.

Lexus test drive: Made-in-Canada RX series self-charging hybrid, and other models.

Lego Bughatti exhibit: On the 700 level, with a playzone.

Auto Exotica: Live engine fire-ups in the evenings, new this year.

Barrett-Jackson Collector classics from across Canada plus Craig Jackson’s muscle cars.

WorldGaming Network: Pfaff Forza 7 Canadian Challenge.

Peterson Museum exhibit: Samples from the curated collection in L.A.