Canadian International AutoShow: Need to know

Dates: Feb. 15-24.
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre.
Hours: Feb. 15, noon to 10 p.m.; other days, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closes at 6 p.m., Feb. 24.
Hint: Busiest time, 1 p.m.-4 p.m., Family Day weekend. To avoid crowds, attend late afternoon or early morning, just like Disneyland.
Tickets: $25 for adults at the door, 10-per-cent discount online; $19 after 6 p.m., $14 on Feb. 19; $45 for a family pass, other discounts available at the Canadian International AutoShow’s website.
Parking: $30 or less in the Convention Centre. Many options near the buildings.
Coat check: North and South buildings, $4/item.
Special exhibits and events:
Electric vehicle test drive, sponsored by The Globe and Mail.
Devel Sixteen hypercar: Making its North American debut, its V16 engine produces 5,007 horsepower.
Lexus test drive: Made-in-Canada RX series self-charging hybrid, and other models.
Lego Bughatti exhibit: On the 700 level, with a playzone.
Auto Exotica: Live engine fire-ups in the evenings, new this year.
Barrett-Jackson Collector classics from across Canada plus Craig Jackson’s muscle cars.
WorldGaming Network: Pfaff Forza 7 Canadian Challenge.
Peterson Museum exhibit: Samples from the curated collection in L.A.
