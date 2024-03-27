Open this photo in gallery: The Kia EV9 is displayed at the New York International Auto Show Press Preview, in New York, on March 27.Brendan McDermid/Reuters

It was almost a total sweep for all-electric vehicles as the 2024 World Car of the Year winners were announced at the New York Auto Show on Wednesday. Gas-powered cars and SUVs barely got a mention.

Kia’s EV9, a three-row all-electric SUV, was named 2024 World Car of the Year. It beat 38 vehicles in contention, including the shortlisted Volvo EX30 and the Chinese-made BYD Seal for the title. Both the EX30 and Seal are all-electric.

“This triumph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence,” said Ho Sung Song, Kia’s chief executive officer.

The EV9 was also named World Electric Car of the Year, again beating the EX30 but also the BMW i5 that was on the shortlist. The more expensive BMW i5 was named 2024 World Luxury Car.

The EV9 starts in Canada at $59,995 for its base rear-wheel-drive Light edition, rising to $67,995 for the more powerful all-wheel-drive Land edition. A fully loaded GT-Line edition will also be sold with a suggested starting price of $78,995. When Globe Drive contributor Michael Bettencourt drove the EV9 in Korea last year, he wrote that “the EV9 shines, owing to its roominess and ability to charge quickly, and because there simply aren’t many all-electric three-row SUVs in North America for less than $100,000.”

Open this photo in gallery: The Kia EV9 took both the World Car of the Year and World Electric Car of the Year honours.Michael Bettencourt/The Globe and Mail

The World Car of the Year is decided in anonymous voting by 100 automotive journalists from 29 different countries. Cars are judged on eight parameters, each scoring points, for value, safety, innovation, comfort, performance, emotional appeal, market significance and environmental impact.

To be eligible, the vehicle must be either all-new or significantly updated for the model year. It must be on sale in at least two markets on two continents, as well as sell at least 10,000 units in a year. The World Luxury Car must sell at least 5,000 units a year.

Open this photo in gallery: The BMW i5 beat two vehicles from its rival Mercedes-Benz to take the contest for World Luxury Car of the Year.Matt Bubbers/The Globe and Mail

In the contest for World Luxury Car, the BMW i5 beat two vehicles from its rival Mercedes-Benz: the conventionally powered E-Class and the all-electric EQE SUV.

“The verdict of the international jury shows that our strong-character products with their typical BMW qualities convince and inspire demanding target groups all over the world,” said Bernd Koerber, senior vice-president for BMW brand and product management.

In Canada, the BMW i5 M60 xDrive sedan starts at $95,000. “The company has made another car that’s a bit cringey to look at, but an absolute joy to drive,” wrote Matt Bubbers when he reviewed the car for Globe Drive in January.

Open this photo in gallery: The all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was named 2024 World Performance Car of the Year.Mark Richardson/The Globe and Mail

In other categories, the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 N was named 2024 World Performance Car, beating the shortlisted BMW M2 and BMW XM. The Volvo EX30 was named 2024 World Urban Car, which must be no more than 4.25 metres in length.

The Toyota Prius hybrid was named 2024 World Car Design of the year, beating the shortlisted Ford Bronco and Ferrari Purosangue. It was the only car to win a title that is not fully electric, though it is available as a plug-in hybrid.