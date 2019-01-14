Hyundai and Ram claim North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards

Open this photo in gallery The 2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 on display at Automobility LA on Nov. 28, 2018. FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Hyundai Genesis G70, Hyundai Kona and the Ram pickup have received North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards.

The awards were announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Open this photo in gallery Kamloops, B.C.-born Reid Bigland, CEO of FCA Canada, poses with the award for North American Truck of the Year next to the winning Ram 1500. BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery The Ram was named North American truck of the year.

This year’s car finalists also included the Honda Insight and Volvo S60/V60. Truck finalists included the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500.

Story continues below advertisement

SUV finalists also included the Acura RDX and the Jaguar I-Pace.

Last year’s winners were the Honda Accord, Lincoln Navigator and the Volvo XC60.

Open this photo in gallery The Hyundai Kona was named North American sport utility of the year. Dennis Gedaschke

About 55 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 25th year.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.