 Skip to main content

Auto Shows Hyundai and Ram claim North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Hyundai and Ram claim North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards

Jeff Karoub
Detroit
The Associated Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

The 2019 Hyundai Genesis G70 on display at Automobility LA on Nov. 28, 2018.

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

The Hyundai Genesis G70, Hyundai Kona and the Ram pickup have received North American car, sport utility and truck of the year awards.

The awards were announced Monday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

Open this photo in gallery

Kamloops, B.C.-born Reid Bigland, CEO of FCA Canada, poses with the award for North American Truck of the Year next to the winning Ram 1500.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters

Open this photo in gallery

The Ram was named North American truck of the year.

This year’s car finalists also included the Honda Insight and Volvo S60/V60. Truck finalists included the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500.

Story continues below advertisement

SUV finalists also included the Acura RDX and the Jaguar I-Pace.

Last year’s winners were the Honda Accord, Lincoln Navigator and the Volvo XC60.

Open this photo in gallery

The Hyundai Kona was named North American sport utility of the year.

Dennis Gedaschke

About 55 automotive journalists serve as judges. Eligible vehicles must be new or substantially changed.

Organizers accept no advertising, though automakers try to capitalize on the marketing value of the awards, which are now in their 25th year.

Shopping for a new car? Check out the new Globe Drive Build and Price Tool to see the latest discounts, rebates and rates on new cars, trucks and SUVs. Click here to get your price.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter