The New York International Auto Show isn’t all about flashy concepts and hypercars. In an age of climate change concern and high car prices, car makers are also showing off affordable, green cars. Whether all-electric, plug-in hybrid or hybrid, these five vehicles consume little fuel and start at well below the average price of a new car in Canada, which is about $67,000.

1. 2025 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Hyundai’s best-selling vehicle, the Tucson, gets a refresh for 2025. While its available with a 2.5-litre gas engine, it also comes with a 1.6-litre turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid version. The plug-in version is the way to go; it produces 268 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque, making it the strongest Tucson in the family. It also has a more powerful 72-kilowatt electric motor, which has increased from 66.9 kilowatts on the previous model, and a 13.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The conventional hybrid delivers 231 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque and has a 47.7-kilowatt electric motor. While 2025 prices aren’t available yet, the 2024 Tucson hybrid starts at $40,599; the plug-in version at 49,499, plus freight and taxes. The hybrids arrive in Canada late summer.

2. 2024 Toyota Corolla hybrid sedan

If you’re looking for a green car with excellent fuel economy, Toyota’s best-selling Corolla tops the list, especially in the hybrid version. The conventional hybrid with front-wheel drive averages only 4.7 litres per 100 kilometres combined highway and city driving. If you add all-wheel drive, it’s not that bad either – averaging 4.9 litres. Both are more fuel efficient than the 2-litre gas engine, which averages 6.7 litres. Plus, the hybrid won’t break the bank. The base hybrid FWD starts just under $30,000, before freight and taxes; AWD adds about $2,000 to the price, which isn’t that much more than Corolla’s gas model, which starts around $26,000, plus freight and taxes.

3. 2024 Kia Niro EV

Kia isn’t new to the all-electric game. It’s small second-generation Niro EV comes with a 64.8-kilowatt-hour lithium ion polymer battery and a 150-kilowatt electric motor. It delivers 201 horsepower and has more than 400 kilometres of range. It also comes with cool technology including rain-sensing wipers, smart parking assist and a smart power liftgate. Not to mention, Kia has one of the best EV warranties – 10 years or 160,000 kilometres limited battery warranty for extra peace of mind. Unfortunately it is only available in front-wheel drive. Prices start at $48,583, plus fees and taxes.

4. 2024 Nissan Leaf EV

Nissan started the all-electric craze, by introducing the world’s first mass-produced all-electric vehicle, the Leaf hatchback, back in 2010. While it was a global hit, the electric range remains on the low side today as new competitors, like Tesla, have hit the market. The 2024 Leaf has a standard 40-kilowatt-hour battery with 147 horsepower and an available 60-kilowatt-hour battery with 214 horsepower. The 60-kilowatt-hour battery has more range – up to 342 kilometres compared to the 40-kilowatt-hour battery’s 240 kilometres of range. But there’s good news on the horizon – a third-generation Nissan Leaf is coming soon so expect a larger battery, more electric range and extra technology to take on the growing EV competition. The 2024 Leaf starts at $44,593, before freight and taxes.

5. 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

Move over Chevrolet Bolt, here comes something better from General Motors. It’s the all-new Chevrolet Equinox compact SUV. Larger in size, with seating for five, it has serious space and impressive electric range – up to 513 kilometres on a full charge. And on a fast charger, you can gain about 112 kilometres of range in 10 minutes. This display model has dual electric motors, 290 horsepower and available technology like GM’s SuperCruise semi-autonomous driving system, which has a Canadian connection. Some of the coding for the driving systems is made at GM’s Canadian Technical Centre in Markham, Ont. Prices for the 2LT FWD model start at $51,530, before freight and taxes, but cheaper models will be available soon.

The writer was a guest of Nissan. Content was not subject to approval.