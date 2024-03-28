A number of flashy, glitzy cars graced the floor of the 2024 New York International Auto Show. Here are five of the star cars that stole the show.

1. Genesis X Gran Berlinetta concept and Genesis GV60 Magma concept

Amid this trio of bright orange concept vehicles from Genesis comes this X Gran Berlinetta concept. It’s a showstopper that combines beauty and brawn. Inspired by the Vision Gran Turismo video game series, it’s a powerhouse with a hybrid race-spec powertrain that includes a front mid-mounted V6 engine that’s electrically assisted by an e-motor to deliver a whopping 1,071 horsepower and 986 lb-ft of torque. While this bold and futuristic concept may not go into production, the GV60 Magma concept beside it will – it signals a new realm for Genesis. It marks the luxury brand’s foray into high-performance vehicles and raises the bar of its first dedicated EV, the GV60. When it goes into production, the GV60 Magma will take on the likes of high-performance rides from BMW’s M and Mercedes-AMG divisions.

Open this photo in gallery: The Genesis X Gran Berlinetta concept at the 2024 New York Auto Show, on March 27.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

2. Rimac Nevera

Designed, engineered and manufactured in Croatia, this Rimac Nevera hypercar pushes the boundaries in electrification and high-speed performance. With a top speed of 412 kilometres an hour, the Nevera is not only the quickest production vehicle on the road, it’s also the fastest electric vehicle in the world. To date, it has racked up numerous performance records – 25 world records last year alone. Besides its cutting-edge technology and unbridled power, the two-seater is breathtaking in its design and execution. Manufactured by Rimac Automobili, only 150 vehicles are up for grabs. Exclusivity, as is often the case, doesn’t come cheap – it has a hefty price tag of US$2.2-million.

Open this photo in gallery: The Rimac Nevera hypercar pushes the boundaries in electrification and high-speed performance.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

3. 2025 Ford Mustang GTD

This is no ordinary ‘Stang. This is the biggest, baddest and boldest Mustang ever built. Dubbed the Mustang GTD, it’s designed to be Ford’s fastest street-legal performance car with the heart and soul of a Mustang. This limited-edition 2025 Mustang GTD is engineered for speed with aerodynamic touches including a vented hood and fenders, a massive active rear wing, lightweight carbon fibre body panels and a supercharged 5.2-litre V8 engine with more than 800 horsepower. The most expensive Mustang ever has a price tag of US$300,000. While the car wasn’t revealed at the New York International Auto Show, it did take centre stage at Ford’s booth as part of the celebrations to mark Mustang’s 60th anniversary.

Open this photo in gallery: The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is the biggest, baddest and boldest Mustang ever built.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

4. Karma Kaveya

From the California company Karma Automotive comes this stunning electric coupe called the Kaveya. It’s a two-door, two-seater sports coupe with a sleek body and long sweeping lines. Designers incorporated lightweight carbon fibre in its body and distinct touches including hidden door handles and front headlights that blend behind sliding doors that open to reveal the lights when needed. This all-wheel-drive car has 1,180 horsepower and an electric range of about 400 kilometres. As a result, it can sprint to 100 kilometres an hour in less than three seconds en route to a top speed of 290 kilometres an hour. The Kaveya will have a limited production run and is expected to hit the streets in 2025.

Open this photo in gallery: The Karma Kaveya has 1,180 horsepower and an electric range of about 400 kilometres.Petrina Gentile/The Globe and Mail

5. 1962 Porsche 356

Not all of the star cars were concept vehicles or new reveals. Classic vintage rides like this 1962 Porsche 356 also drew big crowds at the entrance of the show. The 356 was Porsche’s first production car. It was a lightweight, rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive car that came as either a hardtop coupe or convertible. Porsche built only 50 cars when production started in Austria in 1948. In 1950, the factory relocated to Germany where production continued until April 1965. Porsche originally made 76,000 of these vehicles and about half survive today. In 1948, the original price of the 356 coupe was $3,750; the convertible $4,250.