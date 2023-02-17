These four vehicles on display at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto may be highlights for some, but they are far from beautiful. Here’s our top four list of ugly cars.

1. 1987 Magna Vehma Torrero Prototype

Thankfully, this sight for sore eyes never made it into production. The 1987 Magna Vehma Torrero was a one-off prototype. Designed to showcase the technology of the future, it included some ground-breaking features at the time such as a mobile phone with a microphone behind the driver’s seat, four corner cameras, a fax machine and a VHS TV. While the tech may have been cool and innovative, the two-tone grey and brown suede interior was not. The tinted windows with the bulbous exterior design, especially at the rear, is particularly hideous and creates a hearse-like look.

A 1987 Magna Vehma Torrero Prototype on display at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.Jordan Chittley/The Globe and Mail

The interior of the Magna Vehma Torrero Prototype, with a fax machine and mobile phone.Jordan Chittley/The Globe and Mail

2. Lamborghini LM002

This red 1990 raging bull isn’t worthy of the Lamborghini name. Dubbed LM002, short for Lamborghini Militaria Version 2, it didn’t exactly roll off the tongue. Better known as “Rambo Lambo,” this off-roading machine weighs 5,720 pounds and shared a motor with the Lamborghini Countach – its only redeeming quality. It had a powerful 5.2-litre V12 engine that pumped out 455 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque and could accelerate to 100 kilometres an hour in 7.7 seconds. Only 301 were produced between 1986 and 1993. The Lamborghini Urus SUV followed in its place more than two decades later – a much more stylish and aerodynamic design compared to its predecessor’s sharp, awkward lines and angles. Unlike the LM002, the Urus has gone on to become Lamborghini’s best-selling vehicle.

A 1990 Lamborghini LM002 on display at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.Jordan Chittley/The Globe and Mail

3. Nissan Ariya Surfwagon

Here’s a twist on Nissan’s all-electric Ariya crossover. This is the Nissan Ariya Surfwagon concept – it’s built to showcase and encourage EV owners to personalize their rides. But this one, created by Tommy Pike Customs in Southern California, doesn’t cut it. While the fake wood panelling and chrome trim on the Surfwagon’s custom vinyl body wrap resembles the retro Jeep Wagoneer woody wagon from decades past, it looks cheap. But I will give credit where credit is due – at least the powder blue wheels match the surf boards on the roof. This will likely never see the light of day as a production vehicle.

The Nissan Ariya Surfwagon, a concept twist on the all-electric crossover, on display at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show.Jordan Chittley/The Globe and Mail

4. 2020 Jeep Gladiator

This is a vehicle for when you want the rugged looks of an SUV without any of the off-road capabilities. Or even capabilities of going over a speed bump. While it looks like a Jeep from the front end, from the side it’s an eyesore – it goes against everything Jeep represents. The owner of this 2020 Jeep Gladiator lowered it to the ground and replaced the factory rear axle with a massive 2008 RAM 3500 rear axle. The roof has been replaced with a cloth tarp that’s manual and useless against the elements. Don’t bother taking this Jeep on the Rubicon Trail – it won’t be able to tackle anything Mother Nature puts in its path.

A lowered 2020 Jeep Gladiator on display at the 2023 Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto.Jordan Chittley/The Globe and Mail

The Toronto auto show runs Feb. 17-26.