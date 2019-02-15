What Audi is displaying at the show

Audi Q3

Tech specs

Price range: TBD.

Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo.

Transmission/drive: Seven-speed automatic/all-wheel.

Why it matters: The all-new Q3 is the smallest SUV in Audi’s range, which makes it an important gateway into the brand for buyers looking to move up into the luxury segment.

The old Q3 didn’t always feel like a luxury machine worthy of a luxury price. For this second-gen Q3, Audi has clearly worked to rectify that.

From the driver’s seat, the first thing you’ll notice is the virtual cockpit, now standard equipment, which replaces the usual instrument cluster with a giant configurable screen. Next to it is Audi’s next-gen multimedia-interface infotainment system. The tech all looks very futuristic.

Likewise, the crisp new exterior design does a nice job of standing out amidst the endless sea of bland crossovers.

Where the old Q3 could be sluggish, the new model’s extra torque makes it usefully quicker off the line, although it’s still no speed demon. The base 2.0-litre model will do 0-100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

Last year, even at the end of its life, the old Q3 outsold key rivals like the Mercedes GLA and Volvo XC40. The new model will be looking to dethrone the current sales leader, the BMW X1. It will have its work cut out with new rivals like the BMW X2 and Lexus UX also vying for your consideration.

Audi e-tron

From the driver’s perspective, Audi’s first all-electric SUV is similar to others in the lineup, a five-seater sized between the Q5 and Q7, built on a similar platform. While not quite as quick as the Jaguar I-Pace, it still hustles with 490 lb-ft of instant torque. Under the floor, there’s a 95 kWh lithium battery that weighs 700 kilograms. Estimate range is 400 kilometres.

