What BMW is displaying at the show

BMW Z4
Tech specs
Price range: $62,450 – TBD
Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo; 3.0-litre straight-six turbo
Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/rear-wheel
Why it matters: The all-new Z4 cabriolet is making its national debut.
BMW made its reputation on small, sporty, fun-to-drive cars such as this. For a little while, the brand seemed to have forgotten that mission, but between the new Z, the hooligan M2 Competition and the sporty new 3 Series, it seems BMW’s engineers have embraced the joy of making fun cars again.
The top-spec model makes 382 horsepower, which is a lot for a little rear-wheel drive machine such as this. It gets from zero to 100 kilometres an hour in 4.5 seconds. The four-cylinder model only has 255 hp, but the lighter motor should make it feel more nimble.
You’d never guess by looking at it, but Toyota’s long-anticipated Supra is based on the Z4. It will be interesting to compare the two as they both land in Canada this year.
The Z4 arrives during a busy year for the Munich-based company. Hans Blesse, president and chief executive of BMW Group Canada, called this, “the largest product launch offensive in BMW’s history.”
Other all-new models in 2019 include the 3 Series, 8 Series coupe and cabrio, and the full-size X7.
BMW X7
The X7 is BMW’s all-new flagship SUV. There’s never been one of these before.
It’s opulent, and enormous, with three rows of seats and a kidney grille so big it looks like it could swallow a turkey whole.
It’s worth a look to see some of the tech that will, hopefully, trickle down to lesser BMWs in the near future. Expect a six-figure starting price.
