What Chevrolet is displaying at the show

Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison
Tech specs
Price range: $55,075-$59,165.
Engine: 3.6-litre V6 or 2.8-litre inline-four turbo diesel.
Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic or six-speed automatic (with diesel)/all-wheel.
Why it matters: This Chevy might be one of the toughest trucks at the show. It’s a Colorado ZR2 fitted with the $7,475 Bison package, which uses factory-authorized aftermarket parts from American Expedition Vehicles.
The extras include five skid plates made from Boron steel that protect the underside of the truck, as well as stronger, stamped-steel bumpers at the front and back, off-road Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires beneath larger fender flares, and special 17-inch aluminum wheels.
The ZR2 is already the hard-core option for off-roaders, adding $20,000 to the cost of a basic Colorado, but the Bison package is intended for even more extreme use.
Chevrolet’s been competing mostly against the Toyota Tacoma and Nissan Frontier in the mid-sized truck segment, but the new Ford Ranger and Jeep Gladiator will step up the competition when they hit Canadian roads and trails this year. GM’s flexing considerable muscle with the Bison to keep those rivals at bay.
Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD
General Motors’ new Silverado adds a bigger engine and more strength for those who need to carry or tow heavier loads. The $48,600 Silverado HD can carry up to 2,772 kg, or tow up to 10,478 kg with up to 910 lbs.-ft. of torque. Grrrrr!
Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.
Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
