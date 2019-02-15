What Genesis is displaying at the show

Genesis G70

Open this photo in gallery Brendan McAleer/The Globe and Mail

Tech specs

Price: $42,000-$57,500.

Engine: 2.0-litre turbo four cylinder, 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6.

Story continues below advertisement

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/all-wheel.

Why it matters: The G70, smallest of the three sedans from Genesis, includes all-wheel drive as standard on all Canadian models. The manual version, available in the United States, “is fun and interesting and recommended,” according to Globe Drive correspondent Brendan McAleer, “but a week with the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6 was eye-opening. ... The all-wheel-drive system has a clear bias to the rear, and the car pivots under throttle. The driving modes are simple to understand and activating sport mode even tightens up the seat bolsters. While the V-6 doesn’t sound particularly distinctive, the G70 grips and goes with gusto. The G70 is not quite a light car, but it feels nimble, agile and eager."

The premium division of Hyundai, Genesis is a relatively new and brash entry into the market, going up against both the traditional German cars and the tide of SUVs. Consider, though, what you get in a fun-to-drive automobile.

The base four-cylinder comes with idle stop-and-go, safety features such as blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic collision warning, forward collision avoidance-assist, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. There’s a wide-type power sunroof, heated steering wheel, 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar, and an eight-inch touch-screen display.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.