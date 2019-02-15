What Genesis is displaying at the show

Genesis G70
Tech specs
Price: $42,000-$57,500.
Engine: 2.0-litre turbo four cylinder, 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6.
Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/all-wheel.
Why it matters: The G70, smallest of the three sedans from Genesis, includes all-wheel drive as standard on all Canadian models. The manual version, available in the United States, “is fun and interesting and recommended,” according to Globe Drive correspondent Brendan McAleer, “but a week with the 3.3-litre twin-turbo V-6 was eye-opening. ... The all-wheel-drive system has a clear bias to the rear, and the car pivots under throttle. The driving modes are simple to understand and activating sport mode even tightens up the seat bolsters. While the V-6 doesn’t sound particularly distinctive, the G70 grips and goes with gusto. The G70 is not quite a light car, but it feels nimble, agile and eager."
The premium division of Hyundai, Genesis is a relatively new and brash entry into the market, going up against both the traditional German cars and the tide of SUVs. Consider, though, what you get in a fun-to-drive automobile.
The base four-cylinder comes with idle stop-and-go, safety features such as blind-spot collision warning with rear cross-traffic collision warning, forward collision avoidance-assist, lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control. There’s a wide-type power sunroof, heated steering wheel, 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with power lumbar, and an eight-inch touch-screen display.
