What Hyundai is displaying at the show

Hyundai Palisade

Tech specs

Price range: TBA.

Engine: 3.8-litre V6.

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/front- and all-wheel.

Why it matters: The Hyundai family keeps growing. The newest member is the Palisade three-row SUV, Hyundai’s biggest to date.

It replaces the outgoing Santa Fe XL. But will it be value-packed for the price? Too early to say – pricing won’t be announced until closer to the sale date, this summer.

The Palisade competes in a crowded, hot segment so pricing will be key. Technology and connectivity features may give it an edge over the competition. It’ll have Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, seven USB outlets, available wireless charging for your smartphone so there’s no fiddling with annoying charging cords, and an available head-up display, which projects a virtual image onto the windshield to keep the driver focused on the road ahead. Typically found on more premium brands, HUD displays vital driving details such as speed, navigation, or audio information.

A huge 10.25-inch touchscreen gives the cabin a tech-savvy, modern feel; while a fixed-glass rear sunroof and large windows in all three rows give the cabin an airy feeling while improving all-around visibility for the driver.

Up to eight people can sit inside. It’ll have convenience items such as power third-row seats, one-touch second-row seats, mini-pockets to store digital devices, and 16 cup holders.

Hyundai Kona Electric

Hyundai isn’t just about big SUVs. The South Korean company is going green and making an impression with its Kona electric crossover.

It was named 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year award. One of its strongest selling points is the long range – you can travel about 415 kilometres on a single charge.

