What Infiniti is displaying at the show

Infiniti QX80

Tech specs

Price range: $78,350-86,500.

Engine: 5.6-litre V8.

Transmission/drive: Seven-speed automatic/all-wheel.

Why it matters: Infiniti’s flagship SUV is the epitome of space and comfort. It’s the largest vehicle in the Infiniti family. The massive, full-size SUV can seat seven or eight passengers with headroom worthy of the Sistine Chapel.

In the second row, you can choose between a seven-seat option with two, large captain chairs and an eight-seat option with a bench seat made for three. The second row seats tip up remotely, making it easier to enter and exit the third row.

The third-row seats are made for adults, too – not just kids. You won’t feel claustrophobic or squished riding in the last row. The third row also reclines for added comfort and folds flat if you need extra space. Likewise, the second-row seats fold flat for serious cargo-carrying capacity.

With all seats in use, there are 470 litres of cargo space; with the third-row seats folded down it expands to 1,405 litres.

Another bonus: There’s soil-resistant coating on the seat upholstery, door trim, centre console, instrument panel and rear armrest to protect surfaces from denim dye transfer from jeans, and from stains and spills. So if there are any accidents inside the cabin, the surfaces can be wiped down easily with a damp cloth.

