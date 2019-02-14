What Jaguar is displaying at the show

2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Tech specs

Price range: $89,900.

Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/all-wheel.

Why it matters: Jaguar’s first SUV came out of the box good enough to scoop the 2017 World Car of the Year award, but any newcomer wanting to play in the luxury-utility sandbox needs an over-the-top hyper-powerful flagship to compete with the likes of BMW’s M models and the Mercedes-Benz AMG creations.

The SVR is what happened when Jaguar’s own in-house speed shop, SVO, started tinkering with the F-Pace. A 550-horsepower supercharged 5.0-litre V8 delivers an emphatic step-up from the previously range-topping 380-hp, 3.0-litre supercharged V6, and delivers a claimed 0-100-km/h time of 4.3 seconds.

Of course the SVR’s suspension and aerodynamics are uprated to suit, and lightweight 21- or 22-inch wheels accommodate larger brakes.

A variable-valve active exhaust allows the driver to choose between two levels of acoustic wickedness. Along with the rest of the F-Pace range (which also includes diesel or gasoline turbo four-cylinder engines) the SVR includes new-for-2019 enhancements such as additional driver-assistance technologies, interior trim revisions, a standard 10-inch Touch Pro display, and, on gasoline models, a significantly larger fuel tank.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8

How extreme is the most powerful Jaguar? The Project 8 set a production-sedan record at the fabled Nurburgring track last fall. The limited-run hyper-sedan was created by stuffing a 592-hp supercharged V8 into the compact XE, then modifying the heck out of the chassis and bodywork. Pricing starts at $208,000, on special order.

