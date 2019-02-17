What Lincoln is displaying at the show

Lincoln Aviator

Open this photo in gallery TYLER GOURLEY

Tech specs

Price range: $70,000 (estimated).

Engine: 3.0-litre V6, or 3.0-litre V6 hybrid.

Story continues below advertisement

Transmission/drive: Ten-speed automatic/all-wheel.

Why it matters: North Americans just can’t get enough mid-sized premium SUVs, and the segment is the fastest-growing in both the United States and Canada. Lincoln’s Aviator won’t be in dealerships until the summer (hence the estimated price), but it fills a gap in the brand’s lineup for anyone who wants three rows of room for seven people without the larger size of the Navigator. The German makers already offer this, and now Cadillac – Lincoln can’t be left behind.

There’s some new technology in the Aviator that makes it stand out. For example, you don’t need to even carry the key with you – it detects a signal from your smartphone to unlock and get everything going. It also uses a camera to scan the road ahead for potholes and bumps, to prepare the suspension and keep the ride smooth.

The mild hybrid version adds 48-volt electrification to the existing engine to boost power: The standard Aviator makes 400 hp and 400 lbs.-ft of torque, but the hybrid increases that to 450 hp and a hefty 600 lbs.-ft.

Lincoln Nautilus

A little smaller than the Aviator, the Nautilus is Lincoln’s two-row mid-sized SUV. It used to be called the MKX but changed its name and its base engine for this year’s facelift to move into line with the brand’s new naming policy.

Stay on top of all our Drive stories. We have a Drive newsletter covering car reviews, innovative new cars and the ups and downs of everyday driving. Sign up for the weekly Drive newsletter, delivered to your inbox for free. Follow us on Instagram, @globedrive.