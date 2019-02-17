 Skip to main content

Auto Shows What Ram is displaying at the show

CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AUTOSHOW

What Ram is displaying at the show

Doug Firby
Special to The Globe and Mail
Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty

Ram 3500

AJ Mueller

Tech specs

Price range: TBD.

Engine: 6.4-litre Hemi gasoline standard; 6.7-litre turbo diesel optional.

Transmission/drive: Gas, eight-speed automatic; diesel, six-speed automatic/all-wheel.

Why it matters: The heavy hauling arms race’s new king is a truck from Fiat Chrysler that can pull the equivalent weight of three African elephants.

The 2019 Ram Heavy Duty 3500 has a rated towing capacity of 15,921 kilograms, and a payload capacity of 3,484 kilograms when equipped with the optional Cummins 6.7-litre high output turbo diesel, according to Fiat Chrysler. That puts it narrowly ahead of the Ford Super Duty.

Torque on the Ram’s Cummins diesel engine is 1,000 lb.-ft. It uses an electronic six-speed automatic. The standard Standard 6.4-litre Hemi V8 delivers 410 horsepower and 429 lb.-ft. of torque through an eight-speed automatic.

Automakers say consumers want comfort and quiet in their brawny trucks. The Ram will let you haul a big boat, four ATVs or several grand pianos to the cottage in style.

The HD Ram, which also comes in 2500 version, has premium materials inside, active noise cancellation, anti-vibration devices and acoustic glass. Ride improves with new frequency response damping shocks, progressive springs and re-engineered bushings.

The Ram HDs is 65 kilograms lighter than the previous model through the use of aluminum and other lightweight material. Haulers will appreciate the 360-degree surround-view camera with trailer reverse guidance view. The trucks will be in dealerships by the second quarter of 2019.

Ram 1500 Warlock

MATTHEW TURLEY

Fiat Chrysler is debuting the Warlock trim package for its 1500 truck at the show. It’s a bad-boy brand last seen in the 1970s. This factory-customized truck features Rebel’s black grille, 20-inch black aluminum wheels, front and rear powder coated bumpers, 2.5 cm ride height lift, black wheel flares, LED fog lamps, projector headlamps, LED rear tail lamps, black badging, tow hooks, and – of course – Warlock decals.

The engine options are a 3.6-litre V6 and 5.7-litre Hemi V8, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

